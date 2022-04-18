Phuket
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
The disgruntled staff of a Phuket hotel that was being used for late night parties have staged a protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road Walking Street, after their hotel was ‘outed’ for violating Thailand’s alcohol sales laws under current Covid-19 restrictions.
The hotel had been operating as a defacto nightlife venue, assumedly away from the hustle bustle and attention of Bangla Road, for months.
Police closed down the hotel after a celebrity lawyer posted a video on Facebook showing late night partying at the venue during Songkran, including alcohol sales to tourists after 11 pm, the official cutoff time under the current raft of Covid restrictions.
Angry and out of work, the hotel’s staff marched on Bangla Road Walking Street to protest the legal whistleblower and subsequent crackdown. Lawyer, Sittha Beerbangkird shared the video of the bar on his Facebook page. It’s already attracted 350,000+ views.
According to Sittha, nearby residents had long complained to him and local Patong police about the noise coming from the Patong Bay Hill Resort claiming that it often opened beyond the curfew hours. He claimed the the residents sought his help to expose the hotel on social media because local authorities had continued to done nothing about it, despite numerous reports and even the public flouting of the breaches from participants on social media.
The lawyer drove to the Patong Bay Hill Resort at 2am and posted a video featuring crowds of partying tourists. In his post, Sittha alleged that the hotel had been operating overtime and violating Covid-19 restrictions for years. He said, as far as he knew, the bar didn’t even have a license.
He also claimed it was impossible that no one in authority knew about the bar, and speculated that there might be a bribe going on under the table. His video quickly went viral, resulting in the operations of the hotel being temporary closed.
During the pandemic, technically still a national emergency in Thailand, the CCSA allows bars in the yellow and blue zones, that ‘convert’ into restaurants, and receive full SHA+ approval to open, to serve alcohol until 11pm. After that time, alcohol sales are illegal.
However, this venue was was caught fully operating as a nightlife venue – complete with loud music, alcohol and customers (mostly foreign) – well past the cutoff time.
In the video, the lawyer said it was 2am, but the bars were still open. He emphasised that noise from the bar had been annoying residents living nearby, prompting them to seek his help and report the issue because the authorities had allegedly ignored it.
After his video went viral, the bars and nightlife at Patong Bay Hill Resort were ordered to close temporarily. In response, more than 50 bar staff, who have lost their jobs, went to Bangla Walking Street to protest.
They displayed various signs and banners complaining to the lawyer, with messages like…
“We are hungry, and it’s for food, not for reputation on social media”
“We do not welcome anyone who wants a spotlight”
“Can you pay my debt?”
“Mind your own business!”
The Patong Bay Hill resort management and owners include a number of high profile Patong businesspeople.
The protesters added that Patong residents understood their own situation as they were born and raised. They said Patong was a tourist destination with no rubber plantation or palm plantations, so they had to do what they did to earn a living.
They added that no one had taken care of them since the pandemic hit, and residents had to survive on their own.
Some Thai netizens replied to the on the post, saying they had spotted bars near their houses doing the same thing. Others warned the lawyer to beware as there might be some influential people involved. Many netizens said they understood the situation of the staff, but everyone should follow the rules.
They also noted that if Phuket can open bars, seemingly with little restrictions, then other provinces should be allowed to do the same.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
100 year old banyan tree falls down, kills 10 year old boy
Khon Kaen beauty queen says she was sexually assaulted by Grab driver
Thai man and 78 year old foreign stepfather arrested over child sex abuse in Phuket
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body
Police arrest murder suspect on the run for 15 years in southern Thailand
Drink drivers put on probation, 278 dead during ‘seven deadly days’ in Thailand
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Bomb disposal officers need blood donations after explosion in southern Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 16,994 new cases; provincial totals
Teenagers in Thailand will be eligible to receive Pfizer booster jabs from May
5 senior Phuket police officers face discipline following video posted by lawyer
Australia welcomes the return of cruise ships as 2-year Covid ban lifted
Myanmar grants amnesty to 1,600 prisoners, no political detainees released
Search for the missing continues as South Africa floods claim 443 lives
Thailand News Update | Five senior police in Patong side-lined over ‘bribes’ allegations
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Events1 day ago
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
- Pattaya3 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Best of3 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok3 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
- Environment2 days ago
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
- Phuket9 hours ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Recent comments: