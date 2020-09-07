Foreign tourist dies after falling from cliff at Ranong waterfall | The Thaiger

South
Foreign tourist dies after falling from cliff at Ranong waterfall
A tourist from Uzbekistan has died after slipping from a cliff edge while taking a photograph in the southern province of Ranong. The man, named in a Nation Thailand report as Soipov Abdullokh, was visiting Ngao Waterfall National Park with 5 Russian tourists. Ngao Waterfall National Park is between Ranong and Chumpon in Southern Thailand.
The incident happened around 1.00pm yesterday. Rescue workers found the man’s body in a stream below where he fell. Witnesses say the Uzbek tourist was around 15 metres above ground level and trying to take a picture when he lost his footing and fell off the cliff edge. Signs in the area warn of a slippery surface.
The man’s body has been sent for an autopsy.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Songkran
Thai traffic jam as tourists wait for the Koh Chang ferry
There’s been a traffic jam in, of all places, Trat, as impatient domestic tourists waited for the ferry to head to Koh Chang from the mainland. The island was invaded by Thais getting out of town for the long LONG weekend and, despite the forward bookings, the traffic police and ferry operator weren’t ready for the onslaught. The long weekend runs from yesterday through to the end of Monday, 2 days public holiday to make up for the postponed Songkran celebrations in April, which were cancelled amidst the middle of Thailand’s outbreak of Covid-19. Over 10,000 tourists were scheduled to […]
Thai Life
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
It’s enough to send a Thai gambler into a frizz. A rather odd number won the 6 million baht jackpot in Tuesday’s bi-monthly Thai lottery. The ticket ‘999997’ was the prize winning number and Thai netizens are going ballistic! Usually when picking out a lucky number, people would rarely choose a ticket with so many repeating numbers. But 52 year old Nattaya Thongson from Surat Thani bought 2 tickets with the same number, saying she was just looking for a ticket with 97 as the last 2 digits. “I still cannot believe my own eyes that I was going to […]
Songkhla
Songkhla pageant ends in shambles, contestant accuses judges of fixing scores
A beauty pageant came under fire after 10 contestants were all declared the winners, ending the Miss Samila 2020 early after a contestant accused the judges of rigging the scores. The 10 finalists split the 200,000 baht of prize money and the top 5 contestants got an extra 10,000 baht. A good deal for those who would’ve lost, bad for those who had a shot at first place and could have been crowned Miss Samila. Thailand has a penchant for the rather tawdry beauty pageant format with hundreds of pageants and contest around the year, many raising money for local charities and […]
Car bursts into flames as the new owner drives home after buying it
Tak hospital doctor pleads for medical supplies to treat Burmese Covid patients
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
Minister eases local concerns over Phuket tourism plan
Foreign tourist dies after falling from cliff at Ranong waterfall
Splitting atoms in the Big Bang – a day in the Big Mango
Rise of food delivery apps in Thailand exposes rights disparity
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Car damaged by construction debris falling from high-rise building in Pattaya
Will the Flying-V be the shape of passenger travel in the future?
Bringing Thai nationals home is a team effort
Thai tourism cavalcade rolls into town to get feedback on Phuket Model
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
When will the world open up again for travel?
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
A glimmer of hope for expats unable to satisfy minimum income requirements
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Vietnam ready to take off, international flights start this month
Eva Air pushes back Phuket flights to July 2021
Air Asia announce new fees if you want to check-in at the airport counter
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology4 hours ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Bangkok3 days ago
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
- Thailand4 days ago
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
- Economy3 days ago
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
- North East4 days ago
British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat
- Expats3 days ago
Tourism officials look to end dual pricing for expats
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok prisoner tests positive for Covid-19… first local transmission in 100 days
Perceville Smithers
September 7, 2020 at 11:47 am
I knew photo taking was involved.