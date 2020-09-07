Foreign tourist dies after falling from cliff at Ranong waterfall | The Thaiger

A tourist from Uzbekistan has died after slipping from a cliff edge while taking a photograph in the southern province of Ranong. The man, named in a Nation Thailand report as Soipov Abdullokh, was visiting Ngao Waterfall National Park with 5 Russian tourists. Ngao Waterfall National Park is between Ranong and Chumpon in Southern Thailand.

The incident happened around 1.00pm yesterday. Rescue workers found the man’s body in a stream below where he fell. Witnesses say the Uzbek tourist was around 15 metres above ground level and trying to take a picture when he lost his footing and fell off the cliff edge. Signs in the area warn of a slippery surface.

The man’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand