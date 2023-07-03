Perplexing plot: Retired cop’s final chapter unfolds mysteriously amid plantation tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragedy struck when a retired police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a road amid a plantation. The deceased, a retired police officer, was reportedly living near the crime scene, about 300 metres away.

Around 7.09pm yesterday, officers from the Police Station in Kanchanadit district, Surat Thani province, responded to a report of an assault inflicted in Moo 1, Krud. The location is a road dividing a para rubber and Durian plantation where Prayhad Maneesri’s lifeless body was discovered.

The 63 year old was found wearing blue-red sportswear, shorts, and boots, lying face down on the road. Notable injuries were found on the centre of his skull, the back of his neck, the right side body, and behind both knees.

Neighbour Nattapol Ruengthongseel found the deceased body along with the victim’s wife. According to the 64 year old, Prayhad had just returned from a police reunion party in Songkhla province the previous night along with a friend. His friend had left in the afternoon while Prayhad stayed back. Later in the evening, his wife went looking for him since he was out of the house for a long time, reported KhaoSod.

Prayhad’s wife drove her motorcycle into the durian plantation where the incident occurred, ending at the plantation’s well. As she was assisting in the search, thinking Prayhad might have fallen asleep in some place, as he had arrived late last night from his trip, she found him unresponsive on the road. Horrified by the sight, she screamed out in distress, and then immediately contacted the authorities. Investigations into the mysterious death are currently ongoing.

