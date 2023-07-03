Fit, healthy man hospitalised with dengue fever as Thailand braces for rainy season outbreaks

Picture courtesy of jcomp, Freepik

Renowned doctor Monun Leechawengwong posted an update on a 39 year old patient suffering from a serious case of dengue fever. The man, generally fit and healthy, began to exhibit symptoms, including persistent high fever and a rash. The public has been urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites as the country steps into the rainy season, heightening the risk of dengue outbreaks.

Dr Monun, head of the Respiratory System Disease Department at Vichaiyut Hospital, today shared a post about a dengue patient via the “Doctor Monun Leecheuangwong FC” Facebook page. He said…

“The man, who was fit and healthy, visited the doctor on June 20, after suffering from a high fever for two days. The patient had a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, no sore throat, coughs, or runny nose, he wasn’t having any digestive problems or any rash on his body as well. His urine was normal, he had no travel history or had any pets, and his fever did not lower despite taking Paracetamol.”

Upon examination, his vitals were normal, and he showed no signs of a rash, reported KhaoSod. His blood test revealed a slight decrease in white blood cells at 3,760, a normal platelet count of 152,000, and regular organ function. His blood tested positive for Dengue NS1 Antigen and Dengue PCR revealed it to be Dengue type 2. It was concluded that he was suffering from a strain 2 dengue fever. He was advised to rest, drink ample water and take Paracetamol as needed, though the fever usually persisted.

Follow us on :













By June 27, which was the sixth day of fever, the man developed a red, non-itchy rash on the back of both feet (see picture) and complained of headaches. A further blood test showed a slight decrease in white blood cells at 3,430 and a slight decrease in platelets at 134,000. By the seventh day of fever on June 28, his fever had subsided and he was feeling better.

Currently, as the country is moving into the rainy season, there’s an increased risk of dengue fever. It’s important to protect oneself from mosquito bites. In no circumstance should dengue patients take Aspirin or NSAIDs such as Ibuprofen to reduce fever as it can increase the chances of bleeding.