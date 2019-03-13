Cabinet supports bid for southern ‘Nora’ dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Cabinet supports bid for southern ‘Nora’ dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list
“The Thai government will nominate Nora at UNESCO’s upcoming meeting.
“Nora, a southern traditional dance, has been given the nod to seek a place on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage representatives list.The Culture Ministry has been striving to preserve the unique Thai dance after ‘Khon’, the masked dance drama, was registered on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list at a UNESCO meeting in Mauritius last year. It was the first time Thailand was represented on the heritage list.
Thailand started applying for intangible cultural heritage listings after the country ratified the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage on June 10, 2016.
“The Thai government will nominate Nora at UNESCO’s upcoming meeting in Bogota, Colombia, from December 9-14. If Nora makes the grade, the registration process will take place in 2020,” Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said.
Vira said Nora is a colourful dance performed by skilful dancers dressed up in gorgeous costumes and accompanied by rhythmic music. Nora dancers wear lively and colourful costumes and they keep unique long nails, all reflecting the delicate art and craftsmanship, he said.
Like khon, Nora dancers also have a tradition of performing a “Wai Khru”, or ritual ceremony, to pay homage to the god of dance.
Thailand has 387 Nora troupes of which more than 70 per cent (278 troupes) are from the South.
It’s a unique dance and popular in southern Thailand, which is passed on from generation to generation. Many youngsters are now studying Nora in schools.
“The listing of Nora will promote this art form and the knowledge can be shared with the world as a heritage of humanity,” Vira explained.
SOURCE: The Nation
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Entertainment
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
PHOTO: The Trick Eye Museum in Phuket Town
We can’t all afford to stay in the lap of luxury in five star properties, and spend our Sunday’s at extravagant hi-so brunches. Good luck to those who can! In Phuket you can have fantastic experiences that either cost you nothing or not much more.
Here is, in no particular order, our Top 10 things to see in Phuket on a budget….
Simon Cabaret/Simon Star/Aphrodite
Nothing like a big lady boy show! The ones in Phuket are family-friendly, world-standard presentations with astonishing costumes, sets and, mostly, appalling dancing – there’s only so much you can do with a metre high headpiece and gaffer tape holding all your ‘bits’ in place. If you haven’t been you MUST. Hard to not to enjoy yourself. Does it rival the big shows in Las Vegas? No. Is it worth the 1000 baht and a few hours on a humid night? Definitely.
At the end of the show you will get the opportunity to have your photo taken with the performers. Although they don’t tell you before, you will be expected to pay for the pleasure. 100-200 baht is about the going rate. The three shows are in different parts of the island – the most famous Simon Cabaret in Patong which has been going for an astonishing 27 years without missing a beat.
OK, it’s not ‘cheap cheap’ but it’s worth every baht of your Phuket budget! Simon Cabaret. Aphrodite.
Trick Eye Museum
Right in the heart of Phuket Town and deserves your time. Bring a camera. You’ll walk around various elaborate large interactive art and find you can pop yourself into the scene in a very clever way. Tickets start at 500 baht and you can spend an easy two hours or so. There’s some car parking next door to the old Pearl Hotel otherwise go by taxi, plenty around that part of town. Popular with local and international schools for day trips too. The Trick Eye Museum will easily fit into your Phuket budget, no tricks!
Massage
Almost anywhere, anytime and something to fit into your Phuket budget. For less than 500 baht you’re going to get to relax and indulge in one of Thailand’s unique pleasures. In Patong you will hardly walk 10 metres without hearing the cry ‘massage!?’ But the better massages are out of tourist town, and usually much cheaper. Leaving out the more infamous massage available in less-reputable venues, there is usually a selection of different massages you can enjoy. If the sweet little Thai lady asks if you want it gentle or hard, be warned if you go for the ‘hard’ option you’ll be screaming at times! The Thai massage can be quite firm and a challenge for the uninitiated, and those ‘sweet’ 5 foot Thai ladies will wind you up in knots, despite their petite stance. Start tame and go for a 1 hour foot massage. Read up more about massage and spa locations around Phuket HERE.
Upside Down House
Located on the ByPass Road in Samkong this is a curious wander around a house that’s, well, upside down. Too many photos would spoil the fun but you’ll fill an hour and snap off plenty of selfies in this attraction that will make you see the world from a whole different angle. Tickets for adults are 350 baht and children 190 baht. The Upside Down House won’t turn your Phuket budget upside down
Any Temples
Of course you should visit a temple, or ‘Wat’. Wat Chalong is largest complex of temples on the island. Buddhist temples have their own conventions and rules to read up about before you visit so you’ll get the most out of your visit. Some of the temples have become distinctly commercial in recent years so best to try and find the ones that will give you the most authentic experience. Free unless you choose to make a donation.
THIS article about ‘Things NOT to do’ in Thailand will provide a bit of guidance for first time temple visitors. When it comes to budget tourism in Phuket you’ll find nothing more fulfilling and low cost than visiting the island’s magnificent temples.
Coral Island
So you’ve already come to a tropical island in Thailand. But many enjoy exploring the 30 or so other islands around Phuket. Some are a LONG way, some will have you travelling in a van for a a few hours before you even get on a boat. Others are really close, like Coral Island, just off the coast of Chalong. There are plenty of organised tours to Coral island and, depending on your tour and the beach you end up on, you’ll have a great day or an awful day battling crowds you probably thought you’d be getting away from.
Coral Island has become really popular in the past five years so be prepared your tropical island getaway experience with a few others as well. We don’t recommend any particular tour company but here’s a start for you HERE something for all Phuket budgets. (In the website it says Coral Island is ’10 kilometres south of Phuket’. It’s not. It’s only a kilometre or so of the shore from Chalong)
Khao Rang
A mid-island diversion from the history of Phuket Town and shopping at Central Festival, Khao Rang (also known as Rang Hill) is a popular viewpoint hangout for locals. It is located on the north side of Phuket Town and has stunning views over island. There are a number of restaurants and bars located on the hill offering local dishes and their most famous specialty is ice coffees.
The most popular at Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant and Tunk Ka expect to pay slightly above local prices for food and beverages. They call it a hill, but it’s actually only 150 metres high which is not so tall at all, however the views are amazing from the viewpoint even at the low height and the landscaped gardens are beautiful under foot. Be careful of the monkeys up there who come out around sunset to forage for food… and iPhones! We’re sure a visit here will fit into any Phuket budget.
Spend the Day at the Beach
It’s one of the highlights of coming to Phuket, so go and get some sand between your toes. There are busy beaches and you’ll also find almost totally deserted beached. At just 100 baht for a subbed, including the beach crew who sweep away your sand from your chair, it’s a steal (on the major tourist beaches).
The Andaman Sea has crystal clear water during high season (December through May) however during the green season (June through November) the ocean is rough and it is not recommended to swim on the West Coast. With restrictions being enforced with the number of chairs allowed on the beach, and in certain zones, it can be fun trying to secure one later in the day.
Layan, Kamala, Surin and Patong Beaches are all zoned for chairs. Also note that at Patong Beach there are dedicated smoking zones too so if you are going to indulge you must do it in the smoking zones otherwise large fines could be imposed.
Catch the latest movie at the cinema
Especially great on a wet day in Phuket or if you need to take a load off from all the shopping at Central Festival or Jungceylon going to the cinema is well priced and features all the latest movies, including in English or with English sub-titles. Starting at just 140 baht a ticket (on selected days) for a standard seat through to 350 baht for a lazy boy style chair, right up to 900 baht for first class (totally worth the money) it’s a cheap way to spend a couple of hours.
First Class in Phuket is comparable to a standard ticket in most Western countries, the doors open one hour before and you can have refreshments and a light snack before heading in, included in the price. Waiters bring in “complimentary popcorn, soft drinks” as well as a blanket for your viewing pleasure and the lazy boy seats go almost flat so you can enjoy the movie in comfort.
Thailand is very traditional, and respectful to the Royal Family, so before any movie they play the King’s Anthem. All patrons stop munching, stand up and pay their respects.
Bang Wad Dam
Located in the middle of the island, South to North and East to West, the Bang Wad Dam in Kathu is a water reservoir that services much of Phuket. It has a 6km circle road around it and is shaded from the sun by lush trees and fauna. It is incredibly popular with the locals and expats who are getting in their daily exercise. There is (usually) minimal traffic and, if you don’t mind the odd snake and creepy crawly, a perfect spot to to pound the pavements or ride your bike or motorbike.
If your up early on a Sunday morning there are regular runs/walks as well as charity events to participate in. It is also recommended to run/walk all in the same direction – if you don’t know which way you soon will! Buy a fresh coconut or cold drink on your way round and support the local community.
Bangkok
Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson
“The use of spotted eagle rays as a main ingredient in a reality TV cooking show is not illegal, though the aquatic animal should be conserved rather than consumed.”
This from the Deputy Fisheries Department Director General Arunchai Puthcharoen.
He referred to controversy over the use of eagle rays as the main ingredient in the Thai MasterChef program, raising concerns regarding the legality and appropriateness.
He said the consumption of eagle rays is not illegal in Thailand, but it is not encouraged as the species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, classified as Vulnerable (VU).
The fishing of eagle rays in Thailand is not common, and fishermen normally have no specific fishing equipment for such a marine catch.
“Efforts should be taken to protect all marine animals which indicate the abundance of natural resources in Thai territorial waters.”
Read the original story from The Thaiger HERE.
SOURCE: NNT
Bangkok
Event Round-Up – March 2019
The month kicks off with one of Thailand’s most unique and bizarre festivals and celebrations, that of the Tattoo Festival in Nakhon Chaisi in the province of Nakhon Pathom, around 50 kilometres west of Bangkok. Held at the Wat Bang Phra temple on 2 March, the festival also goes by the name Wai Kru Sak Yant after the spiritual tattoos it celebrates.
Every year, thousands of men gather at Wat Bang Phra to re-charge their sacred sak yant tattoos which are believed to carry special powers for protection and luck. As if possessed by spirits, the men charge towards the temple in a trance-like state which is believed to help the tattoos regain their powers.
The following week on March 7-17 , Pattaya is hosting the biennial AFC Beach Soccer Championship. Organised by the Asian Football Confederation, the championship will see 15 Asian men’s national teams compete for the title, with the three top teams also qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019 in Paraguay later this year. With an average of 11 goals per game of 36 minutes, it’s a fast-paced and fun sport to watch!
If food is your thing, head to Banyan Tree Bangkok on March 8 for the Women in Gastronomy event, held to highlight International Women’s Day. Female chefs from Thailand and abroad will share their food and experiences from the kitchens.
Music lovers should head to Pattaya on March 15-16 for the Pattaya Music Festival. Started in 2002, the festival is one of the largest beach music festivals in the world and attracts thousands of people to the shores of the seaside resort to listen to various music genres including jazz, rock, reggae, hip-hop and R&B. And the best part? Entry is free, turning this into a truly unique and inclusive experience!
Muay thai fans unite around their sport on March 17 for the annual Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony. Muay thai students around Thailand will pay respect to their teachers and coaches and show appreciation for the lessons learnt. Many muay thai gyms will also pay special respect to the legendary figure of Nai Khanom Tom who according to legend was taken prisoner during the battle with the Burmese over Ayuthaya.
A number of fights against Burmese soldiers, where Nai Khanom Tom used his Thai boxing skills to defeat his opponents, left the Burmese King so impressed that he awarded the boxer his freedom. Especially big in Ayuthaya, Wai Kru Muay Thai is celebrated with different muay thai exhibitions and demonstrations of arts and crafts.
March 17 is also the date for the Bangsaensook RMCS Mini Marathon. Organised by alumni from the College of Research and Technology, Burapha University, the RMCS Mini Marathon takes participants through a scenic route around the university campus and Bangsaen beach. With three distances available – three kilometres, five kilometres and 10 kilometres – the race offers something for everyone.
The National Youth Games 2019 will take place in Buriram from March 19-29 and will see thousands of youth from all over the country compete in various disciplines. One of them is Bangkok Elite Swim Team who is competing from March 19-23. The team has also qualified for the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships 2019.
The end of the month will see the inaugural Elephant Boat Race and River Festival on March 29-31. A departure from the traditional elephant polo, which came to an end last year after fierce opposition from animal rights’ groups, the Elephant Boat Race and River Festival will see international teams compete in the age-old cultural tradition of dragon boat racing, instead using elephant themed boats on the Chao Phraya River.
The month rounds off with the Chiang Mai International Cricket Sixes, also known as the world’s largest amateur cricket sixes tournament from March 31 to April 6. An invitation-only event, teams compete for six trophies, namely the Cup, Bromley Shield, Bowl, Plate and Spoon, with the Cup and Shield accommodating higher levels of cricket and the Spoon considered more of a social event.
For more information and opportunities to sponsor some of these events, visit www.paulpoole.co.th
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election
31 year old British man stuck in Koh Samui hospital
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
Almaty Governor from Kazakhstan visits Phuket
Deputy PM orders review of intercity and rural road speeds
Honda projects lower motorcycle sales for 2019
Krabi celebrates National Elephant Day
Big bike slams into the back of SUV at Pattaya traffic lights
Thai arrested for allegedly scamming 3 women out of 212,000 baht 9 years ago
Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election
Pattaya tourist loses a leg in collision with pickup
Bryde’s whale family sighted off Chumphon coast – VIDEO
Thai Smile opens new Bangkok-Kolkata route
Monk run over during alms rounds outside Chumphon temple
Cabinet supports bid for southern ‘Nora’ dance to be included in UNESCO heritage list
Police ignore motorbikes and trucks illegally using Pattaya underpass
Historical Rattanakosin Island “not an appropriate place for prostitution”
Finnish man found dead on chopper in Pattaya
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
-
Election5 hours ago
Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election
-
Krabi2 days ago
German tourist bitten by snake in Krabi temple
-
Phuket2 days ago
Demolition order for illegal balcony at luxury villas in Ao Sane
-
South2 days ago
Bank evasive after 91 year old claims 5 million baht removed from his account
-
Pattaya8 hours ago
Finnish man found dead on chopper in Pattaya
-
Business3 days ago
Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home?