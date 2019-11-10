Army clarifies curfew rumours for districts in Southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Army clarifies curfew rumours for districts in Southern Thailand

The army says now that won’t upgrade the curfew in the troubled deep South following an attack that killed 15 people on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command says, contrary to some news reports, no curfew would be imposed at this stage.
He says the Army is urging people not to panic.
“There is no immediate need to impose a curfew, and people should not be frustrated.”
Attacks blamed on islamic militants in the southernmost province of Yala left 15 community guards dead. The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
A Friday announcement in the Royal Gazette allowed the director of ISOC to consider curfew in the several southern districts, effective from December 1 for up to a year, but ISOC explained that this only empowers LSOC to impose curfew.
“It is not an announcement of curfew per se,” said the spokesman.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand’s south has partial curfew imposed from December 1

The government has confirmed that a partial curfew will be put in place for Thailand’s Deep South for one year from December 1. The announcement follows Tuesday night’s deadly attack by insurgents on a checkpoint in Yala when 15 people were killed.
The three southern Thai provinces that border Malaysia remain a hotbed of Islamic militant activity, leaving up to 7,000 soldiers, volunteers, officials and civilians dead. The insurgency has been been going for nearly two decades.
Thai PBS World reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has used Section 18 of the Internal Security Act to introduce the curfew after the Yala attack, the worst the region has seen in several years.
The areas affected by the curfew are districts in Pattani, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, with more information expected from the Army. Those living in the affected districts will be unable to leave their homes during the hours of the curfew, with the use of some electronic equipment restricted.
A military spokesperson says they believe they have now identified up to twenty people involved in the attack in Yala and urges those sheltering them to hand them over. Security officials are convinced that villages around the attack area are harbouring some of the attackers.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the office of a Muslim spiritual leader, condemns the recent attack, saying it goes against the principles of all religions and accuses the perpetrators of trying to create division between Buddhists and Muslims.
The statement calls for understanding between all religions and urges the government to bring the guilty to justice, to help the victims, and to make peace in the region a top priority.
It’s understood that two Muslims and a woman were among the 15 killed in Tuesday’s attack.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Ranger stabbed by attacker linked to southern Thailand insurgents

A paramilitary ranger remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed by a man who tried, unsuccessfully, to steal his service rifle. The man was quickly subdued by another ranger. The attacker reportedly died following the incident. The scuffle took place yesterday near Ban Suwo defence outpost in Narathiwat.
It was reported that the assailant, identified later as ‘Manso Harwae’, had been hiding near the outpost, alighted from a motorcycle and attacked the ranger, Somsak Decha, from behind with a folding knife.
Police claim the suspect was under the influence of drugs.
Somsak reportedly fell to the ground with a serious knife wound to the back of his head while the assailant tried to grab his rifle. Another ranger, who was standing nearby, intervened and whacked the assailant with his rifle butt.
The assailant fell unconscious and is reported to have died shortly afterward, while the injured ranger was rushed to the provincial hospital for emergency treatment, before being flown to the better equipped Songkhla Nakarind Hospital in Hat Yai.
A background check on the assailant indicates that he was the brother of a suspected insurgent wanted by authorities for alleged involvement in violent incidents in the Deep South.
All security officials are being alerted not to travel alone, as a precaution against surprise attack by insurgents, following Tuesday night’s attack on a defence volunteer outpost in Yala province, where 15 volunteers were killed and several other people were injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai military says martial law in south will not be lifted

Following the insurgent attack that killed 15 volunteers at a security checkpoint earlier this week, the Army says it’s not planning to lift the emergency laws currently in place in the south of the country.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by a militant group identified as the BRN or National Revolution Front, widely regarded as the most powerful of the Islamic insurgency groups active in the region.
The three southern provinces, bordering Malaysia, have been the scene of brazen and brutal attacks on officials, soldiers, volunteers and innocent civilians for nearly two decades. Nearly 7,000 people have already died in the ongoing border and religious clashes.
Int he latest incident, insurgents struck on Tuesday night at 11.30pm, raining bullets on the checkpoint and hurling spikes and grenades. The 15 people who died in the attack were mostly defence volunteers, guarding the checkpoint that stood surrounded by rubber plantations. They were sitting ducks, ambushed in a well-planned surprise attack.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in the wake of the atrocity, 4th Army chief Phonsak Phunsawat says emergency laws in place in the region will remain in force. He was responding to calls to review the region’s martial law in light of “possible human rights violations”.
In response, Lieutenant General Phonsak called the insurgents’ actions “an attack on human rights”, adding that despite the government’s attempts to resolve the crisis through dialogue, security laws needed to remain in place while militants are clearly still active.
“This attack is an indication that militants use violence indiscriminately, and we call on the public to examine their activities, which are tantamount to violations of human rights.”
The leader of the Prachachat Party, Wan Muhamed Nor Matha also condemned the attack but criticised the government, calling for the emergency laws to be revoked and for peace talks to be stepped up as a matter of urgency. He argues that security should be handled by police and local leaders as opposed to the army.
Security officials believe that up to 60 people may have been involved in the attacks and that local villages are likely harbouring the fugitives.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
