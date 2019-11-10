Bangkok governor: One krathong per family | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok governor: One krathong per family
With the annual Loy Krathong festival coming up tomorrow, Bangkok’s governor is urging residents and tourists to help reduce the number of discarded krathongs and floating lanterns, according to Thai-language Daily News.
This year’s motto from the governor is “One Krathong, One Family.”
Last year, the Bangkok authorities collected nearly a million discarded krathongs from local waterways. The vast majority were made from natural materials, with only a fraction made of styrofoam, which used to be popular but is now heavily discouraged.
The same message has been echoed around the country with provincial officials urging families to reduce the number of krathongs launched. They are also keen for people to make their own using natural materials and avoid styrene foam materials and steel pins to hold them together. You will find many pre-made krathongs on your way to, or at the entrance of, your favourite waterway. But ask them if they’ve been made from natural materials first.
For tomorrow, happy Loy Krathong.
For launching locations in Bangkok, click HERE.
For launching locations in Phuket, click HERE.
For information about activities in Chiang Mai, click HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Facebook/River Festival 2019
The Loy Krathong festival is on Monday, November 11, and if you’re lucky enough to live in Bangkok, you’ll be spoiled for choice on where to float your krathong.
There is no equivalent word in English for ‘krathong’. You might hear it described as a small boat or vessel. Many shops, market and roadside stalls will display ready-made krathongs, or in parts so you can assemble and decorate as you wish. Try and steer away from the polystyrene ones with bits of plastic and lots of pins. They will end up washed up on some riverbank or lakeside as pollution.
Here’s a useful guide with a few options to launch your, hopefully, environmentally-friendly krathong. How to make a krathong? Below…
The Chao Phraya River (of course!)
Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river is hosting a three-day party starting tomorrow, November 9, with ten piers participating in krathong workshops, arts and crafts, and Loy Krathong rituals at nearby Buddhist temples. A free shuttle boat will connect the different piers. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
The Mall
Head to the new riverside Iconsiam shopping mall to check out the krathongs created by eight Bangkok universities and fifteen foreign embassies. You can also enjoy the Nang Noppamas beauty pageant, or take a selfie with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, in traditional Thai costume – kitch much! Free entry. Link HERE.
Asiatique
If you’re ready to experience Loy Krathong the way the locals do, head to Asiatique, the riverfront night market, which is where you will find the biggest crowds and some impressive shows. Traffic in the area will be very bad and there’ll be long queues to take the shuttle boat in front of Saphan Taksin BTS Station.
The Temple Fair
Head to Wat Saket for its long-running temple fair, popular with Bangkok residents for decades. The Golden Mount Temple Fair runs every evening until November 13, starting at 4pm. Buddhist merit-making rites take place at the top of the hill, while at the bottom, you can enjoy weird and wonderful street food and a carnival-like atmosphere. More info HERE.
The Park
Around 30 of the city’s parks will be open for Loy Krathong but note that alcohol is prohibited. You can float your krathong at Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park or Benchasiri Park among others, from 2 – 11 pm on Monday, November 11, a major park celebration will be held under the east bank of Rama VIII bridge and near the Sam Yot MRT, at Khlong Ong Ang.
The Universities
Chulalongkorn, Thammasat and Kasetsart universities, and others, are holding Loy Krathong celebrations this year. Chulalongkorn will open its pond to the public but note that only small candle krathongs are permitted. The Tha Prachan campus at Thammasat will host a fair from 4.30pm, with participants invited to bring environmentally friendly krathongs. Kasetsart will hold a similar event in the evening. All universities will have food stalls and entertainment on offer. Check university websites for details.
The Romantic Date
Couples who want to avoid the crowds and have a quieter celebration may want to head to the riverside arts centre, The Jam Factory. After setting your krathong afloat, grab some popcorn and enjoy a couple of Thai movies being screened outdoors on a vintage projector. Free entry.
Hotels
Just about every hotel in Bangkok will be hosting some sort of Loy Krathong event. If they’got a pool, be assured the staff will be decked out in traditional Thai finery, and you’ll be invited to float a Krathong. Many of the events will have a charge and include dinner or buffet.
Or make you own and launch it in the bath
Happy Loy Krathong!
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Bangkok
Chinese and Indian nationals arrested for fake visas, entry stamps
PHOTO: Immigration.go.th
Two Chinese nationals and an Indian couple have been detained by Thai Immigration police in two separate arrests at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thai Residents reports that the Chinese nationals were attempting to check in for a Cathay Pacific flight from Bangkok to Canada using fake Canadian visas.
When airline staff got suspicious over the visas’ appearance and contacted Immigration police, the passengers fled, leaving their passports with the staff.
Police managed to track them down to where they were staying in Bangkok and both have been arrested. They admitted using fake visas, saying they bought them through the Chinese app WeChat for approximately 10,000 baht. Their intention was to enter Canada to work illegally.
The Indian couple was arrested while trying to return to India from Thailand.
When their passports were scanned by Immigration’s bio-metrics system, no record could be found of them entering the country. Both passports contained stamps from the Sungai Kolok Immigration checkpoint (on the Malaysian border in Narathiwat Province) which turned out to be fake.
When confronted, the coupled admitted they’d been working illegally in Malaysia for two years when they received news that their child in India was sick.
Their Malaysian employer arranged for them to return home by first entering Thailand illegally by car. The couple say their boss managed to procure fake Malaysian and Thai stamps for their passports.
All four are now being held at the Suvarnabhumi police station as their charges are processed.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Transport Ministry succumbs to increase in luggage charges for airport taxis
Items of luggage that measure 26 inches (66 centimetres) or more in length will now incur a taxi ‘handling fee’ of an additional 20 baht in an agreement reached between airport taxi drivers and the Transport Ministry.
It’s understood the Ministry approved the increase after caving in to a protest by taxi drivers on Thursday. Over 100 members of the Thai Public Taxi Association and the Task Force for Organising Service Vehicles at Suvarnabhumi Airport created a blockade at the entrance to the Transport Ministry in protest at the government’s refusal to acknowledge their requests for an increase in fares and other charges.
Following successful talks with Ministry representatives, the blockade was cleared just after 3.30pm.
In a statement, the president of the Thai Public Taxi Association, Pallop Chayinthu, says that under the agreement, drivers will accept two pieces of luggage for free and only additional items measuring more than 26 inches will incur the 20 baht surcharge.
“The Transport Ministry has agreed to the hike in the luggage handling fee to 20 baht per piece of luggage 26 inches in length or larger, though the first two pieces would be handled for free. In line with our request to increase the airport surcharge rates from 50 baht to 70 baht for normal-size taxis, and from 70 baht to 90 baht for larger taxis, the Ministry asked us to postpone the hike until the economy improves, fearing that it would create a burden for clients, and we are happy to comply.
“Our last request is to extend the mandatory service life of a taxi from 9 years to 12 years to let owners of older taxis continue using their vehicles. The Department of Land Transport told us that they had already submitted an appeal to the Council of State and are awaiting a response. However, Minister Saksayam Chidchob promised that we should hear the result by November 29.”
The concession to the well-organised taxi associations is the first of several showdowns coming up, mainly over the legalisation of ride-sharing apps (like Grab Car), which are currently under consideration by Cabinet.
The Transport Minister is said to be supportive of legalising the ride-sharing apps to increase competition in public transport.
SOURCE: The Nation
