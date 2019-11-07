Thai Airways management ‘asked’, staff ‘told’, to cut expenses | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Airways management ‘asked’, staff ‘told’, to cut expenses
Both management and staff likely to lose some entitlements under new policy to reduce costs
In a move that will likely contribute little to the airline’s rehabilitation, Thai Airways is trying to reduce expenditures on staff travel. Meanwhile the airlines’ management is being ‘asked’ to reduce some of their expenses.
The moves are part of a range of new internal policies to ease the national airline’s debt and sustaining financial liquidity.
The executive vice president Suvimol Bualerd announced the the company will suspend or postpone sending staff for training, attending meetings or working elsewhere domestically and overseas “unless it’s important or it could have a negative impact on the company if they’re not sent”.
“The airline will be prepared well in advance for staff trips overseas to avoid having to get them visas urgently, which costs more, especially on trips to Europe.”
Staff per-day travel allowances will now be halved and the number of staff permitted to travel and their allocated days will be limited.
Suvimol said the airlines’ managing directors and other top executives will be asked to limit their requests for travel expenses domestically and abroad to what is already specified in current regulations. (Asked!?)
Thai Airways has now had almost a decade of losses, mounting every year. The government has recently rejected Thai Airways’ initial plans for rehabilitation and sustainability, sending it back for more budget cuts. Several key ministers have indicated the government is unlikely approve another bail out unless significant cuts are made to spending.
The airlines’ request for new aircraft has also been refused by Cabinet.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Ease on foreign investments and cut on official interest rate
The Bank of Thailand will now allow Thai residents to send money overseas to invest directly and the domestic trading in gold in foreign currencies.
The Central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob says the move should help slow the baht’s worryingly rapid appreciation. The new measures will come into effect tomorrow.
Exporters will be allowed to invest their earnings abroad, up to US$200,000 per invoice, up from the current $50,000. The Governor say this figure will rise to $1 million within three months.
“This is so exporters can manage their exchange risk better, since they’ll be able to bring their money back when exchange rate is more favourable for them, or they could use their foreign currency for their businesses abroad,” he told a media conference yesterday.
Retail investors are allowed to invest up to $200,000 per annum directly in foreign financial assets. Currently they must go through brokerage firms or mutual funds, and even then, only wealthy individuals with 50 million baht or more in savings.
“Those who plan to invest overseas should understand the risks. If not, they are advised to invest via brokerage firms.”
The central bank will also increase the amount of money fund managers can invest in foreign financial assets, from $100 billion a year to $150 billion though it must be under the supervision of the Securities and Exchanges Commission.
More information about this policy HERE.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted yesterday to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. It is the second rate cut this year.
Yesterday’s vote saw five members vote for the cut and two to maintain the existing rate.
The International Monetary Fund had earlier said Thailand had the policy in place to cut its interest rate and the fiscal power to spend more on infrastructure even amid the global economic slowdown being worsened by the US-China trade war.
The BOT reported that merchandise exports contracted more than expected and were projected to recover more slowly due to the slowdown of global trade volume affected by international trade tensions.
Tourism was also growing at a lower-than-expected rate.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Alibaba promoting Thai products to Chinese buyers
Jingsourcing
Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is hosting a special section on its website dedicated to Thai products. The move has now confirmed by Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit following a meeting with the Alibaba group at the recent Shanghai Trade Exhibition.
“It will be a portal for Thai makers of quality products to access the online markets in China and other countries via the Alibaba platform. Buyers will be able to more conveniently browse specifically for items from Thailand.”
The Nation reports that so far 45 Thai companies have expressed interest in featuring in the dedicated section, bringing their products and services to a new market.
Jurin says his ministry will also work with the Alibaba’s supermarket chain, Hema, to stock popular Thai products such as curry paste, processed fruit, and seasonings in store.
“The ministry will also cooperate with Alibaba’s Hema supermarket chain, which currently has 180 branches in China, in placing Thai products on their shelves. Hema is planning to expand to 400 locations within the coming year. Alibaba is a highly popular e-commerce platform in China and cooperating with them will help increase our export value considerably without having to build our own platform.”
18 months ago Jack Ma, the owners of Alibaba, did a live demonstration to show an audience the power or his Alibaba platform to Thai business. The website sold 80,000 durian on his online platform T-mall within one minute.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Life
Thailand drops to #74 out of 100 countries rated for English language skills
Study International
For the third year in a row, Thailand’s ranking on the English Proficiency Index has dropped and the country now ranks 74th out of a total of 100 countries.
Thai PBS World reports that the index was prepared by Education First (EF), a Swiss organisation specialising in language training and educational travel. The company reports that in 2017, Thailand achieved a score of just 49.7, placing it in 53rd place out of just 80 countries. Last year, its score dropped to 48.54 and it was ranked 64th out of 88 countries.
These scores are classed as “very low proficiency” by EF and Thailand’s latest ranking means it is the third lowest ranking country in Southeast Asia for English language ability.
It even lags behind both Vietnam which sits in 52nd place and Indonesia at 61. Thai PBS World reports that the other two countries that were categorised as very low proficiency are Cambodia and Myanmar, coming in at 94th and 86th respectively.
The rankings are the result of English language tests set by EF and taken by 2.3 million people.
In terms of the breakdown by region in Thailand, Bangkok was rated as the most proficient area in English, followed by Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chonburi and Khon Kaen. Generally, the central and northern regions were rated higher than the south or north-east.
Kanatip Soonthornrak, founder of the Angkriz English Language Academy, says Thailand must reform its education system if things are ever to improve. He says he realised growing up that, although he’d been taught to read and write English quite well, he was unable to speak it with the same level of proficiency.
“If I were in power, I would change the way we teach. We should focus more on listening and speaking, grammar should be an additional subject. Leaning English should be fun and entertaining. Because I wanted to listen and speak English, I sat down in front of a television watching Western series and copied how the native speakers spoke.”
He also says it’s vital that children find themselves in an environment where they are encouraged to learn and where they can understand the importance of English language skills.
“If children don’t feel safe or their friends make jokes at their expense when they speak English, they feel discouraged from learning the language. First impressions are crucial. Children should maintain a good attitude towards learning English.”
In what should come as no surprise, Singapore took top place in the EF’s index, ranking 5th in the world among non-native English speaking countries, followed by the Philippines and Malaysia.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
