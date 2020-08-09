South
1 soldier wounded in Narathiwat ambush
A soldier in the southern Narathiwat province was injured in an ambush in Bacho district last night, according to police. The attack happened at about 10:30pm while 56 year old Serm Seedaeng, leader of a civic action team of the 2nd Rifle Battalion at Chulabhorn military camp in the province’s central district, was driving his pickup along Bacho-Ban Thon road near Buke Sudo village in tambon Bare Tai.
An unknown number of men hiding on the roadside opened fire on the pickup. Serm was hit by a shot that went through the outer part of his left ear, and the vehicle was damaged by other shots.
The officer, from Pattani’s Mai Kaen district, was admitted to Bacho Hospital.
Narathiwat is one of the deep southern provinces involved in a bloody, decades-long separatist insurgency known as the Southern Insurgency.
An investigation is underway into the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
South
Soldier killed, 10 injured in Deep South back-to-back bombings
4 civilians were among 10 people injured in a bombing in Pattani province, a day after a soldier died in a similar blast. The bombings are the first to strike Thailand’s restive deep South on consecutive days since Malaysia’s Barisan Revolusi Nasional rebels declared a unilateral ceasefire in early April, although deadly shootings linked to the insurgents have occurred since then. The region is home to a decades-old separatist insurgency which has become a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East. On Tuesday, a blast in Pattani province’s Mae Lan district killed 1 […]
Crime
Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger
Following yesterday’s fatal shooting of a volunteer ranger in Thailand’s southern Yala province, security in the province’s Muang district has been stepped up. Buddhist communities are being warned to exercise “increased caution” and to be careful of strangers, as authorities are bracing for potential attacks by southern insurgents. The volunteer ranger was identified as 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, who was part of the 41st paramilitary battalion. He was reportedly murdered as he arrived in front of a school in Tambon Wang Phaya at about 8:30am, after returning from neighbouring Pattani province. People entering the district by road are being […]
South
Volunteer ranger shot dead in Yala
Police report that a volunteer ranger has been shot dead by a gunman on a motorcycle in the Raman district of the southern border province of Yala this morning. According to a radio report called into the Thathong police station, the attack occurred about 8:45am in front of Prachanukroh 41 School on the Kotabaru-Thung Yang Daeng road. Witnesses say 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, of the 41st Ranger Regiment, was returning to camp on a motorcycle. He was overtaken by 2 men on another motorcycle. The passenger fired 6 shots from a 9mm pistol, hitting him in the head and […]
