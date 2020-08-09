Connect with us

South

1 soldier wounded in Narathiwat ambush

Jack Burton

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

image
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

A soldier in the southern Narathiwat province was injured in an ambush in Bacho district last night, according to police. The attack happened at about 10:30pm while 56 year old Serm Seedaeng, leader of a civic action team of the 2nd Rifle Battalion at Chulabhorn military camp in the province’s central district, was driving his pickup along Bacho-Ban Thon road near Buke Sudo village in tambon Bare Tai.

An unknown number of men hiding on the roadside opened fire on the pickup. Serm was hit by a shot that went through the outer part of his left ear, and the vehicle was damaged by other shots.

The officer, from Pattani’s Mai Kaen district, was admitted to Bacho Hospital.

Narathiwat is one of the deep southern provinces involved in a bloody, decades-long separatist insurgency known as the Southern Insurgency.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

South

Soldier killed, 10 injured in Deep South back-to-back bombings

Jack Burton

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Benar News

4 civilians were among 10 people injured in a bombing in Pattani province, a day after a soldier died in a similar blast. The bombings are the first to strike Thailand’s restive deep South on consecutive days since Malaysia’s Barisan Revolusi Nasional rebels declared a unilateral ceasefire in early April, although deadly shootings linked to the insurgents have occurred since then. The region is home to a decades-old separatist insurgency which has become a more bloody conflict than the situation on the Gaza Peninsula in the Middle East. On Tuesday, a blast in Pattani province’s Mae Lan district killed 1 […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Yala ramps up security after fatal shooting of volunteer ranger

Jack Burton

Published

1 month ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Facebook

Following yesterday’s fatal shooting of a volunteer ranger in Thailand’s southern Yala province, security in the province’s Muang district has been stepped up. Buddhist communities are being warned to exercise “increased caution” and to be careful of strangers, as authorities are bracing for potential attacks by southern insurgents. The volunteer ranger was identified as 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, who was part of the 41st paramilitary battalion. He was reportedly murdered as he arrived in front of a school in Tambon Wang Phaya at about 8:30am, after returning from neighbouring Pattani province. People entering the district by road are being […]

Continue Reading

South

Volunteer ranger shot dead in Yala

Jack Burton

Published

1 month ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTOS: Facebook

Police report that a volunteer ranger has been shot dead by a gunman on a motorcycle in the Raman district of the southern border province of Yala this morning. According to a radio report called into the Thathong police station, the attack occurred about 8:45am in front of Prachanukroh 41 School on the Kotabaru-Thung Yang Daeng road. Witnesses say 43 year old Nikorn Sombatthong, of the 41st Ranger Regiment, was returning to camp on a motorcycle. He was overtaken by 2 men on another motorcycle. The passenger fired 6 shots from a 9mm pistol, hitting him in the head and […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending