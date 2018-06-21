Banner ad Lux Neo
Connect with us

News

Sansiri launches THE BASE Central – Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sansiri launched another one of their ‘BASE’ branded condos with the launch of ‘THE BASE Central Phuket’.

Quoting from their media release, “The design is influenced by an enchanting lifestyle where the native people and Chinese from across the seas come together to create the Peranakan culture under the new concept ‘MARK MY BASE’.”

Poomisak Julamaneechot, Vice Managing Director of the condominium development project, San Siri Public Company Limited says, “Sansiri has continued under The Base brand in Phuket by launching this new project ‘The Base Central –Phuket’ with a budget for construction 1,660 million Baht.”

“The unique location at the heart of the island near Central Festival, and just one minute from the proposed new light rail station.”

“The project is under the branding of ‘Complete Your Living Experience’. The project will be available for initial registration and reservations on June 23-24 with prices starting from 1.99 million Baht.”

Check out some more about the new project HERE. (In English and Thai)

 

 

- Kritsada Mueanhawong

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

News

Phuket: Persistent Python vs Dog

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2018

By

Today in Phuket.. Lucky dog. 😇.. My brother just told me this is actually at bangpae waterfall in Phuket.

Posted by Kim White on Thursday, June 21, 2018

Continue Reading

News Desk

Krabi: Chinese tourist drowns at Railay Bay

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 21, 2018

By

After all the heavy monsoonal weather along our coasts in recent days, we’re lucky we haven’t had more reports of risky swimmers getting into difficulty. Sadly, Krabi has reported a drowning.

Thai Rath reports that a 32 year old Chinese tourist staying in the Railay Beach area drowned after ignoring officials’ warnings not to go into the water. The report says that the tourist had gone to Phranang beach where beach patrollers told him not to enter the water due to the high seas. He said he wouldn’t and was just taking photos. Later he ventured into the waters without a life jacket where he quickly got into difficulty.

Fellow tourists, climbing groups, Park officials and staff from the First Standard Clinic in Ao Nang were all involved recovering Ma Xuxa from the waters at Phrasing Beach. Once he was back on shore CPR was applied in an effort to resuscitate him.

He was subsequently transferred by boat and ambulance to the Krabi Hospital. Medics continued to apply CPR during the journey but the man was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

The Chinese Consulate has been advised of the incident.

SOURCE: Thai Rath HERE.

Continue Reading

National

Pretties, 500 World Cup punters and ‘influencers’ arrested over illegal betting

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 21, 2018

By

It was only a matter of time before we’d have some arrests related to illegal betting during the World Cup. Among 500 suspects being rounded up, police are also summoning 20 ‘influencers’ who have been posting on Facebook about the ‘Net Idol’ betting page and attempting to persuade youth to engage in soccer betting.

Police have arrested 484 suspects – including eight bookies, 474 punters and two ticket-runners – and seized evidence including 63,360 baht cash, 17 bank account books showing a sum of 343,000 baht, and some football betting tickets worth 210,860 baht, said Metropolitan police deputy commissioner  said on Thursday.

Speaking in his capacity as director of the city’s football gambling suppression centre during the Fifa World Cup 2018 tournament running until July 15, Pol Maj-General Panurat Lakboon says that police had completed legal actions against 11 “Net Idols”. The “pretties” had confessed to reading a script given to them by the people who hired them. Their employers were associated with football gambling websites and the presenters claimed to be unaware that their actions were illegal, said Panurat.

Each of the presenters was sentenced by a court to a one-year suspended jail term and a Bt1,000 fine, he said. Another 20 “Net Idols” would be summoned to face the same legal actions on June 25, he added.

He said police were still trying to identify from their social media accounts some 100 “Net Idols” accused of the same offence.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending