Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed
The managing director of Raja Ferry Port, Apichart Chayopas, says port officials have engaged a company to carry out the salvage operation on the cargo ferry that sank off Koh Samui on August 1. It’s understood the ferry capsized as a result of 3 garbage trucks shifting while being transported to the mainland in rough weather. 5 of the 16 people on board died, with mountains of rubbish ending up in the sea and on nearby beaches.
The firm charged with salvaging the ferry and the trucks has carried out an underwater survey and plans to use 2 cranes to raise the ferry and its sunken cargo. The ferry will be covered by netting in an attempt to prevent any further rubbish spilling into the sea while the boat is being raised.
The proposal is now being submitted to the authorities in Surat Thani for approval. Nation Thailand reports that the salvage operation is expected to take at least a month, depending on weather conditions.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
A number of prominent physicians, some advisors to the Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, have posted on social media this weekend that they strongly oppose opening Thailand to tourists in any way, shape or form. Their concerns follow the government’s announcement yesterday of its plan to cautiously reopen the southern resort island of Phuket to a limited number of foreign tourists beginning October 1. The plan is approved in principle, but needs final approval from the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, which largely comprise doctors. Dr Thira Woratanarat, an advisor to the Ministry […]
Environment
Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui
Thailand’s ebach resorts maybe bereft of tourists, but another population is making a comeback: endangered hawksbill and green sea turtles are returning in droves. This year, as the Covid-19 pandemic emptied the nation of tourists, nests on Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province have burgeoned. Since February, some 838 baby turtles have scuttled their way across the island’s beaches and into the sea, with 2 nests still to hatch. According to Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, deputy dean at the faculty of fisheries at Kasetsart University in Bangkok: “It is really exciting and we hope that people in Samui will […]
Koh Samui
Last bodies found in sunken Koh Samui ferry
Divers found the bodies of 2 missing men after a car ferry capsized off the coast of Surat Thani earlier this month. The divers found the bodies trapped between lorries chained up to the sunken ferry, Raja 4. They were the last people missing. 18 year old Tiwakorn Vacharit was a crew member on the ferry and 47 year old Chaichan Laosap was the driver of a 10-wheel lorry. The divers found the bodies on Monday, but could not retrieve them until Tuesday morning due to the gulf’s undercurrent. On August 1, the ferry was heading from Koh Samui to […]
