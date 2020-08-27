Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Koh Samui

Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed

Maya Taylor

Published 

44 mins ago

 on 

Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The managing director of Raja Ferry Port, Apichart Chayopas, says port officials have engaged a company to carry out the salvage operation on the cargo ferry that sank off Koh Samui on August 1. It’s understood the ferry capsized as a result of 3 garbage trucks shifting while being transported to the mainland in rough weather. 5 of the 16 people on board died, with mountains of rubbish ending up in the sea and on nearby beaches.

The firm charged with salvaging the ferry and the trucks has carried out an underwater survey and plans to use 2 cranes to raise the ferry and its sunken cargo. The ferry will be covered by netting in an attempt to prevent any further rubbish spilling into the sea while the boat is being raised.

The proposal is now being submitted to the authorities in Surat Thani for approval. Nation Thailand reports that the salvage operation is expected to take at least a month, depending on weather conditions.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

