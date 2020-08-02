UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive. | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive.
The body of the skipper of a capsized ferry has been recovered, whilst 2 others have been found. This leaves 4 people still missing.
Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto announced the latest info following the capsize of the Koh Samui car last night. The Raja 4 ferry was loaded with rubbish from the island, three 10 wheel trucks and a pickup, heading for Don Sak pier on the Surat Thani mainland. About 2 nautical miles from Koh Samui the ferry ran into high waves whipped up by a sudden storm in the Gulf of Thailand, and the vessel capsized about 10pm.
12 of the 16 passengers worked for the Raja Ferry Plc, 11 crew and a sales person for the company. The other 4 passengers were drivers of the 3 trucks and the pickup.
A rescue operation centre was set up on Koh Samui last night with the Governor directing the rescue and recovery operations. 2 marine police patrol boats headed out as soon as reports were received to help with the rescue operations. They were able to locate and rescue 9 people last night, leaving 7 others missing.
3 helicopters from the Navy and Army joined in to continue the search from the sky. 2 of the missing were located on Koh Taen around midday today, about 2 nautical miles from the location where the ferry sank. They had managed to swim to the island. The 2 were identified as crews from the vessel, Pachara Thiprat and Suvit Nakhonsethvorachai.
At 1.30pm this afternoon, the rescue team found the body of a man on Koh Mod Daeng, not far from Koh Taen. He was identified as the captain of the ferry, Tewin Surat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
