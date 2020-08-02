Connect with us

Koh Samui

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive.

The Thaiger

Published 

13 mins ago

 on 

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive. | The Thaiger
Photo of the Raja 4 which capsized on Saturday night whilst between Koh Samui and Don Sak pier
The body of the skipper of a capsized ferry has been recovered, whilst 2 others have been found. This leaves 4 people still missing.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto announced the latest info following the capsize of the Koh Samui car last night. The Raja 4 ferry was loaded with rubbish from the island, three 10 wheel trucks and a pickup, heading for Don Sak pier on the Surat Thani mainland. About 2 nautical miles from Koh Samui the ferry ran into high waves whipped up by a sudden storm in the Gulf of Thailand, and the vessel capsized about 10pm.

12 of the 16 passengers worked for the Raja Ferry Plc, 11 crew and a sales person for the company. The other 4 passengers were drivers of the 3 trucks and the pickup.

