Tourist police report says evidence doesn’t support assault allegation on Koh Tao
The Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police has submitted findings from an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a British tourist on Koh Tao to the Consulate of the United Kingdom in Thailand.
Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police, Pol Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn says that the area said to be the scene of the crime would have been too heavily flooded to access at the time, and that legal action is to be taken against the administrator of the Facebook page where the story was posted.
He noted that despite the allegation, no report was filed with Thai police. He also spent close to an hour explaining the contents of photographs taken at the scene of the alleged crime to the consul-general.
The photos were later presented to the media with police emphasising that the area described as the scene of the crime, would have been thoroughly flooded by the high tide at the time, and would have required a person to tread water for up to 300 meters to get there.
Pol Maj Gen Surachete added police have requested, and received, a warrant for the arrest of the administrator of Samui Times “For spreading fake information about tourist rape”. It is believed that Surachete is also seeking an arrest warrant for the administrator of Facebook page CSI LA.
Those responsible at the news outlets face prison sentences of up to five years if it’s proven they presented false information. The identities of both administrators have already been revealed.
Police say they will seek arrest warrants for publishers of Koh Tao story
FILE PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao
Khaosod English are reporting that Police are seeking a warrant to arrest the editor of a news site that published accounts of an alleged sexual assault on the tourist island of Koh Tao.
According to the report, the editor of the Samui Times, Su Buchanan, will be charged under cybercrime laws for defaming the island’s reputation, according to Tourist Police commander Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakpan, who also said police have concluded the reported assault of a British woman did not take place.
“I’d like to insist that we will never protect any crime or negligent official,” Surachate said.
“But in our work today, we have only one goal: to seek the truth in order to defend Thailand’s reputation.”
Surachete said an arrest warrant would also be sought for the US-based admin of CSI LA, a crowdsourced investigative Facebook page which published similar allegations.
People who shared their content will be held liable too, the Tourist Police chief said.
According to her mother, the 19 year old tourist was assaulted in the early hours of June 26 on Sairee Beach after she was drugged at a nearby bar. She said police on the neighboring island of Koh Phangan refused to take a report of the assault the next day.
Read the rest of this story from Khaosod English.
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
The 19 year old British woman, Isabel, who claims to have been drugged, robbed and raped while vacationing on Koh Tao should come and file a complaint with Thai police before the statute of limitations in the case expires on Sept 25. This is the suggestion from Region 8 Provincial Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem .
Thai PBS reports that he said that Region 8 Provincial Police will send a letter to the British Embassy in Bangkok to contact the woman and ask her to come to Thailand and explain to the police what happened by Sept 25 when the statute of limitations under the Thai law is due to expire.
“It is necessary for her to testify to the Thai police and undergo a physical examination.”
Pol Lt Gen Sorasak said if the woman was unable to come, she could ask the embassy to file the complaint on her behalf so as to extend the statute of limitations.
Isabel claimed after returning to Britain that she had been drugged, robbed and raped while on Koh Tao island. She claims that police refused to register her rape complaint.
Read the rest of today’s story from Thai PBS HERE.
Koh Phangan pharmacy worker apologises for bottling female tourist
Thai Rath is reporting that the pharmacy worker who smashed a bottle over the head of a female Portuguese tourist on Koh Phangan has apologised for his actions.
But he stopped short of apologising to the victim. He blames the tourist and her friend for starting the incident and says that anyone who had heard the full story and seen all the different videos would have come to the same conclusion about the girls’ behaviour.
He also asked people on social media to stop commenting about his parents saying that the comments were hurtful.
After the provincial police chief Maj Gen Apichart Bunsrirot ordered some action the local police on Koh Pangan charged 29 year old Jakkrit Jantasorn from Chiang Rai and another pharmacy worker Pitiphat Sangkhaha from Pattalung with assault.
Jakkrit smashed the bottle over the tourist’s head while Pitiphat allegedly handled the woman.
Thai Rath reports that Jakkrit told police that he asked three times for the tourists to move away from the shop. Finally he threatened to throw water at them. He says one tourist assaulted his friend and the matter escalated. He admitted the situation had got out of control.
In his statement he said: “I would like to apologise to everyone and the people of Koh Phangan.
Meanwhile, the woman who was on the receiving end of the bottle has left Koh Phangan after the Full Moon Party without making a report to police. Police say she has boarded a plane in Phuket heading for Dubai. Another report alleges she didn’t pay the Koh Phangan clinic that attended to her injury.
Jakkrit finished by saying that he had been of good character in the five years he worked at the pharmacy on the island.
STORY: Thai Rath
