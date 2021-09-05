Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid

A 27 year old woman whose naked body was discovered dead in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok has tested positive for Covid, says local police. The woman, identified only as Jiraporn, was found in an apartment yesterday. The Pattaya News says 4 used condoms were also found in the apartment and the woman had discolourations on her body and dried blood was discovered on her face and pillow.

Muang police station chief Termras Jindawat says the cause of death has not yet been determined. Also, a preliminary examination suggested Jiarporn did not have any issues with someone that may have contributed to her death.

“From footage from surveillance cameras, the suspect can be anyone. Those who were believed to be involved are summoned for questioning. Everything is in process of collecting evidence and fact-checking”, says Colonel Termras.

Termras adds that the condoms found at the scene are also being examined, but that the police cannot currently reveal more details of the investigation. Previously, police had said they reviewed nearby CCTV footage and witnessed an unidentified man vist Jiraporn on September 1. He left the apartment at 2:30am. Before leaving the apartment complex, the unidentified man spoke to a security guard. Police believe foul play may have played a part in the woman’s death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News The Pattaya News

