Connect with us

Central Thailand

Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Markus Gäthke/Flickr

A 27 year old woman whose naked body was discovered dead in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok has tested positive for Covid, says local police. The woman, identified only as Jiraporn, was found in an apartment yesterday. The Pattaya News says 4 used condoms were also found in the apartment and the woman had discolourations on her body and dried blood was discovered on her face and pillow.

Muang police station chief Termras Jindawat says the cause of death has not yet been determined. Also, a preliminary examination suggested Jiarporn did not have any issues with someone that may have contributed to her death.

“From footage from surveillance cameras, the suspect can be anyone. Those who were believed to be involved are summoned for questioning. Everything is in process of collecting evidence and fact-checking”, says Colonel Termras.

Termras adds that the condoms found at the scene are also being examined, but that the police cannot currently reveal more details of the investigation. Previously, police had said they reviewed nearby CCTV footage and witnessed an unidentified man vist Jiraporn on September 1. He left the apartment at 2:30am. Before leaving the apartment complex, the unidentified man spoke to a security guard. Police believe foul play may have played a part in the woman’s death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Central Thailand42 seconds ago

Woman whose naked body was found in Samut Prakan had Covid
Koh Samui1 hour ago

Samui Plus programme rakes in nearly 40 million baht
Thailand3 hours ago

Over 7,000 travellers fly following easing of restrictions
Sponsored2 days ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Sunday Covid update: 224 deaths, 15,452 new infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Chinese Embassy condemns bad-mouthing of Sinovac vaccine
Tourism15 hours ago

Tourists flood Khao Yai Park after viral video of curious bear
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime16 hours ago

Thitisan refutes murder, argues for assault charges instead
Expats17 hours ago

Another missing expat man found safe after being lost in forest
Technology20 hours ago

Facebook video recommendations disabled after labelling black men Primates
Eastern Thailand21 hours ago

Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Phuket22 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 5,000 infections, bed occupancy up 5%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid-19 deaths still high, infections falling, provincial totals
Politics1 day ago

PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Thailand1 day ago

The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 257 deaths, news briefs
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending