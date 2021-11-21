Connect with us

Koh Samui

Koh Tao death from 2004 getting attention on social media

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The death of a Japanese scuba instructor on Koh Tao in 2004 is getting attention on a Facebook page. (via Facebook Koh Tao Death Island)
image
image

A sad case of a foreigner found dead on Koh Tao 17 years ago has resurfaced after a recent post on Facebook has brought attention to it again. But is the post an attempt by the Facebook account to get attention and hits by capitalising off of tragedy, or are they calling to light suspicious circumstances in the death of a Japanese scuba instructor on Koh Tao in 2004 where what was ruled suicide could in fact be murder?

The post was made on a Facebook account called Koh Tao Death Island that has since posted dozens of follow-up posts linking to other media coverage as well as responding harshly with anyone who disagrees with their theories on the death of the scuba instructor and others.

The case is of a woman named Yoshie “Sharlyn” Sazawa that lived on the island for 12 years and worked as a scuba instructor before her untimely death. The police ruled her death a suicide based on circumstantial evidence at the time. According to the chief of the Surat Thani Provincial Police, the Koh Tao police investigated thoroughly at the time and concluded that the Japanese woman was not murdered.

According to the official police version of what happened, the Japanese scuba instructor was a tourist who rented a small house in Ban Mae Hat, in Moo 2 on a hill. She was found dead in her house, and a farewell letter to her relatives was also found in the house. There was no evidence or indication that any other person had been involved in her death or that it was murder. An autopsy ruled the death to be a suicide and her family agreed that the results put an end to the investigation.

But according to reports and posts on the Koh Tao Death Island page, there are inconsistencies in that account. Some claim it took days to find the Japanese woman’s body and that she was found outside the house, rumoured in the jungle with a serious wound. Other sources say it was ruled a suicide even though there was no suicide note, apparently dismissing the one police claim to have found in the house.

Thai authorities respond by saying that the Facebook page is run by a group of foreigners led by an Australian lawyer whose purpose is to stir up controversy and damage Thailand’s reputation by speculating conspiracy theories about cases from the past.

 

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Drugs8 mins ago

72,000 meth pills found in drug bust with some twists
Koh Samui56 mins ago

Koh Tao death from 2004 getting attention on social media
Economy2 hours ago

Economist: government’s lag on migrant labour hurting economy
Sponsored3 days ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime4 hours ago

Gold store robber in Khon Kaen wanted, 50,000 baht reward
Crime5 hours ago

Glue sniffing man charged with murder for a temple beating
Thailand6 hours ago

Hospitals will give free IUD contraception to women under 20
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

COVID-19 Sunday Update: Record low deaths, prison outbreak
Thailand9 hours ago

Poll: 76% worry about Covid-19, 59% put health over economy
Tourism12 hours ago

Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Vaccine side effects fund has paid out 621 million baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Technology1 day ago

Free NFTs! Art project website releases thousands of NFTs
Economy1 day ago

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
Crime1 day ago

Thai man arrested for alleged rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Bangkok1 day ago

Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending