Thailand
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Details are emerging on the tragic drowning death of a billionaire hotel owner and his wife in Koh Tao last week as police investigate further. Along with a more detailed picture of the events of the day, a few inconsistencies emerged from the original information as the story broke, including a time gap between the first shouts of trouble were heard, and when staff was summoned to aid in an attempted rescue.
The timeline now established for the day of the billionaire couple’s death. The 59 year old Rakeshwar Sachatamakul arrived in Koh Tao with 55 year old wife Anshoo and 34 year old son Ratish in the morning, heading to the hotel that he booked online. The family was unhappy with the accommodation, which was small and under construction, so at 11 am they were picked up by a driver from Jamahkiri Resort & Spa and transferred to the second hotel.
The couple grabbed a beer and ordered room service lunch while their room was made up, and then moved to their room at 12:17 pm. Later, Ratish dropped his bag and phone at reception and checked out a kayak. Shortly after, his parents stopped by reception to ask for directions to the pool at the sprawling resort.
Next Ratish returned to reception to return the kayak and pick up his bag and phone and a staff member gave him directions to the pool also. At 3:49 pm 4 or 5 shocked outcries were heard by a staff member, but looked around and saw no one, so he went back to work, not suspecting anything about the death of the billionaire and his wife. Strangely, it wasn’t until 12 minutes later at 4:01 pm that after another loud shout, Ratish was spotted at the pool frantically calling for help.
When staff arrived at the pool, Rakeshwar was on his back on the steps of the pool and was then pulled out by another employee on hand. Staff called a Koh Tao Hospital doctor and emergency rescue workers. The doctor on the phone walked them through first aid and a CPR heart pump.
Contrary to earlier information, Ratish’s mother Anchoo was not with his father, and he asked staff to help find his mother. Staff searched around and then found Anchoo’s body floating at the other end of the somewhat winding pool. She was at the edge of the deep end of the pool (not that shallow end as earlier reported) and rescue workers pulled her from the pool to transport her body to the hospital.
It is now reported that Rakeshwar was still alive when he was transported to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.
Yesterday police stepped up the investigation into the billionaire couple’s death of the wealthy hotelier and industrialist with the announcement of the commander of the Surat Thani Provincial Police had joined the investigation. The Crime Suppression Division was ordered to review the case further by Thailand’s Deputy National Police Commissioner on Monday.
Provincial Police Region 8’s commander also joined the Koh Tao Police originally investigating the deaths. A full reenactment of the afternoon of the billionaire couple’s death was carried out and police are focusing on gathering every bit of evidence possible for the investigation. A full autopsy is being performed on both victims at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok, with results expected to be delivered within a week or two.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Thailand
Burmese migrants headed toward Malaysia arrested in Songkhla
Police arrest a group of Burmese migrants and an alleged guide from Myanmar in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. Officers say the guide was leading the migrants from Moulmein, a city on Myanmar’s western coast, then across the Thai border to the southern province Ranong, headed toward Malaysia where they had jobs lined up. The migrants allegedly told police that they had paid 15,000 baht each to job brokers.
Border patrol has tightened along Thailand’s natural crossings to Myanmar and Malaysia in an effort to prevent Covid-19 from seeping in Thailand’s porous borders. In just the past 4 days, more than 40 Burmese migrants have been arrested in Hat Yai while on their way to jobs in Malaysia, which is under lockdown due to a recent spike in Covid-19.
At around 10:30pm last night, a team of civilians, police and military found the migrants hiding at shelter on a rubber plantation. The migrants and the alleged guide were arrested on illegal entry charges. They had a health check to screen for the coronavirus before they went through legal proceedings with Songkhla immigration police and Thung Lung police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Bodies of couple who died at a Koh Tao pool sent to police hospital for autopsies
Medical examiners at the Police General Hospital will do an autopsy on the bodies of the billionaire couple who were both found dead in a resort pool on Koh Tao, an island in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast. The results on the cause of death will be released in around 2 weeks, Koh Tao police chief Kriangkrai Kraikaew said, adding that police “are looking into all aspects to find the conclusive reasons for their deaths.”
The Thai-Indian couple Rakeshwar and Anshoo Sachathamakul, 59 and 55 years old, were visiting the island with their 34 year old son Ratish. On Friday, the travelled from the Chumphon province on the mainland to Koh Tao. After the family checked in at the Jamahkhiri Resort & Spa, the couple went to relax at the pool. Ratish found both his parents dead in the water.
No hotel staff where by the pool when the couple died. At the resort’s surveillance cameras by the pool are broken. A staff member told police they saw Rakeshwar’s body floating near the pool ladder and Anshoo’s body was in a shallow area of the pool where the water was just a metre deep.
Reports say Ratish had called for the hotel staff and dove into the pool to drag their bodies to the surface. Rescue workers arrived on the scene and administered CPR. Police say there are no signs of struggle. An initial examination by medical staff say the couple died from drowning. Rakeshwar had underlying conditions of diabetes, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea.
Rakeshwar was the co-owner and CEO of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, owner of the the Bangkapi Manison apartments in Bangkok, and managing director of Wireform A.N., a Thailand-based manufacturer of precision springs and plastic parts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
South
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
The owner of a 5 star hotel in Phuket and his wife were found dead at the bottom of their hotel swimming pool on the island of Koh Tao on Friday afternoon. Police received the initial report at 4.45pm on Friday. The island off the Surat Thani province coast has gained notoriety after a string of suspicious and sensationalised deaths over the years.
34 year old Ratich Sachathamakul left his parents lounging by the pool at the Jamahkiri Resort & Spa and went for a stroll on the beach at the area known as Shark Bay. When he returned to the resort he found his 59 year old father Rakeshwar and 55 year old mother Anshoo laying at the bottom of the pool. He called for hotel staff to help and dove into the pool to drag their bodies to the surface.
Hotel staff called police and rescue workers, and when Koh Tao police arrived with rescue workers in tow, they found the bodies of the couple laying by the side of the pool, unresponsive. They administered CPR but were unable to resuscitate the pair. Police say, that, at the scene of their death, there were no apparent signs of any struggle. Medical professionals at Koh Tao hospital declared the cause of their deaths to be “drowning”.
“Police found no traces of a struggle or any other signs of foul play.”
Rakeshwar was the CEO and co-owner of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach, owned the Bangkapi Mansion apartments on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit 12, as well as the owner of plastics factories in Rayong and Prachinburi provinces. The couple had been married 37 years since 1984.
The investigation into their deaths is hampered by a lack of evidence as the Koh Tao resort’s CCTV cameras by the pool area are broken, so there is no video footage of what happened. As of now, police officers don’t have any ideas about foul play and suspect that possibly one person was swimming and had some sort of trouble prompting their spouse to dive in and attempt to rescue them but fail,ed resulting in both of them drowning.
Wherever the investigation and details lead, the case is sure to attract a lot of media attention. Koh Tao has had a gruesome string of mysterious deaths over the years, leading some British tabloids to label it “Murder Island” and “Death Island”, and left the small scuba-diving haven with a tarnished reputation.
The high profile deaths of British backpackers Hannah Witheridge and David Miller in 2014 garnered global coverage and outrage when 2 young Burmese men were charged over the murders despite allegations of a cover-up and botched DNA evidence presented at their trials.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
