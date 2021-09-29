Connect with us

Koh Samui

Koh Phangan begins booster shot vaccine drive from today

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Koh Phangan had its first booster shot drive today. (via The Thaiger)

Koh Phangan kicked off its drive to give third booster shot vaccinations to the local population today, ahead of the October target in Thailand, with a goal of 1,300 injections today and more to come. The event took place at the Koh Phangan Sueksa School in Thongsala Moo 1 near Big C.

At the school, workers were administering AstraZeneca booster shots to people who had received 2 Sinovac vaccines in Phangan already. Of note, the full vaccine doses were administered intramuscularly unlike Phuket where booster shots were recently switched to a new subdermal injection method that puts 20% of a normal dose just under the skin instead of into the muscle.

The booster event was organised by Koh Phangan Hospital, the government hospital on the island and was organised with the help of volunteers from each village on the island. It was open to all residents or people staying on Koh Phangan, locals, expats, foreigners, and migrant workers, as long as they had previously received 2 Sinovac vaccines on Koh Phangan.

While some exceptions were made for residents or people who had been vaccinated on the neighbouring islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, hospital officials stressed it is much easier to survey the demand on each island and ship vaccines from Koh Samui where they are received to the other islands, so they discouraged people from island-hopping to get booster shots or vaccines.

Mr Somchai, an employee of the Koh Phangan Hospital who is a member of a team of about 10 people who handle vaccine-related issues for the hospital spoke with The Thaiger about the event. He said that this was the first time booster shots were administered on Phangan island, but he expects more to come soon as a large amount of the island population – he guestimated about 90% – have already received 2 doses and were fully vaccinated.

Previous vaccine drives were held onsite at the hospital, but Somchai cited lack of space and shade, explaining that vaccination dates that expect bigger turnouts, more than 500 people, will be organized at the school, using their large covered assembly hall. Phangan community members commented that the booster drive at the school was faster and more comfortable than the original vaccination events at the hospital.

Koh Phangan booster shot drive 2

PHOTO: via The Thaiger

The date of the next opportunity to get vaccinated has not yet been confirmed, with hospital officials stating as soon as they get confirmation of the next round of vaccines arriving in Koh Phangan they begin arranging a vaccination date and location.

To find out about future vaccination events, the hospital suggests following their Facebook page where they post updated information and vaccine dates.

Koh Phangan booster shot drive 3

PHOTO: via The Thaiger

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Griff1315
2021-09-29 15:57
3 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Seems to happen in more places. In CM the jab locations are closed since Friday too. The allocation was only 29.000 and that's not even scratching the surface. I really don't believe the huge numbers of…
Artemis080
2021-09-29 15:59
Good they got a proper vaccination. No way am I accepting a 20% subdermal injection on the advice of a nobody Phuket hospital injecting 122 people in a study. As if it were not hard enough already to get a…
Bob20
2021-09-29 16:04
4 minutes ago, Artemis080 said: Good they got a proper vaccination. No way am I accepting a 20% subdermal injection on the advice of a nobody Phuket hospital injecting 122 people in a study. As if it were not hard…
Jason
2021-09-29 16:19
Thailand could always ask Australia for AZ. According to one of the health ministers here "We're swimming in it".
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-29 17:14
1 hour ago, Stonker said: Locally many who were given 2 x Sinovac are simply resigned to "starting again" with AZ - particularly as most of the nurses and hospital staff had 2 x Sinovac. So that’s why 4 doses,…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

