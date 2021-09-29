Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases; provincial totals

122 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,620 with 16,526 of those fatalities during the latest wave, first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 10,414 new Covid-19 cases and 11,580 recoveries. There are now 115,423 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, 1,591,829 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported. The latest wave has accounted for 1,562,966 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

