Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

122 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,620 with 16,526 of those fatalities during the latest wave, first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 10,414 new Covid-19 cases and 11,580 recoveries. There are now 115,423 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, 1,591,829 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported. The latest wave has accounted for 1,562,966 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Jason
2021-09-29 14:44
Nothing about testing numbers or vaccination numbers first and second dose. The vaccination numbers are particularly important.
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-29 14:59
11 minutes ago, Jason said: Nothing about testing numbers or vaccination numbers first and second dose. The vaccination numbers are particularly important. So if vaccination numbers are particularly important, better then include 3rd and 4th doses. Maybe the 3rd and…
Stonker
2021-09-29 15:55
187 cases in Phuket today ... and still 'orange' 😂 ... per thousand, that's more than twice as many as Bangkok 😂
Gern
2021-09-29 18:07
I have a small problem with the CCSA COVID number reporting. There is a lot of missing data. Just to name a few, if they report 10,000 new cases, how many people were tested. In other words, what is…
Griff1315
2021-09-29 18:09
1 minute ago, Gern said: I have a small problem with the CCSA COVID number reporting. There is a lot of missing data. Just to name a few, if they report 10,000 new cases, how many people were tested. In…
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

