Central Festival Samui opens Covid test centre for Test & Go, Sandbox tourists

A Covid-19 testing centre has opened on Koh Samui to travellers entering under either the Sandbox or Test & Go travel schemes. Koh Samui Hospital and Bangkok Hospital Samui have teamed up with Central Festival Samui to open the “Samui Swab Centre” to offer convenient Covid-19 RT-PCT tests for tourists who are required to take two tests after entering Thailand.

The centre at the island’s major shopping mall is intended to be a more convenient location for tourists than going to Koh Samui Hospital. Samui District Chief shared that tourists were pleased with the service.

Samui District Chief Teerapong Chuaychoo told Thai media that local officials wanted to offer the most convenient service for the tourists. Aside from saving time and transportation costs, the authorities also say the swab centre would also decrease the risk of infection as travellers would be avoiding crowds at Koh Samui Hospital. The swab centre can accommodate 100 people per day and is open from 9am to 4pm every day.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Central Samui