UN praises Vietnam over its participation in peacekeeping missions

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has praised the country’s collaboration with the UN, as well as the country’s efforts throughout 2021 since it joined the 100 member bloc’s missions in 2014.

Lacroix praised Vietnam’s provision of level-2 field hospitals to South Sudan, adding that this is the kind of capacity that the UN needs its member countries to contribute, as the more dangerous environment in which peacekeepers work necessitates better protection and medical support.

According to the deputy head of the Peacekeeping Department, Colonel Mac Duc Trong, on Monday, Vietnam recently sent its sapper unit to participate in the UN’s peacekeeping operations such as logistics, liaison, and military police, as it has been doing for seven years, which resulted in new deployments as well as diplomatic defence of its personnel.

He also stated that this participation is a major policy of the Vietnamese Party and State, as well as a key task of the Vietnam People’s Army in the new era, contributing to the realisation of the foreign policy of peace, cooperation, development, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations.

With 184 skilled commanders and soldiers, the sapper unit is larger than the previous level-2 field hospitals Vietnam has deployed. The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei will receive roughly 2,000 tonnes of equipment from the unit, including around 150 machines.

SOURCE: Vietnam Plus