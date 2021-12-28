Connect with us

Thailand

Does Thailand recognise legal gay marriage from other countries?

Does Thailand care about civil partnerships or gay marriage? Does Thailand recognise legal gay marriage from other countries? When will parliament implement changes? Tim sits down with Benjamin Hart from Integrity Legal to talk about Civil Partnerships in Thailand.

