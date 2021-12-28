Connect with us

TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket

Tim Newton

"Sandbox" travellers arrive at Phuket International Airport (October 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

Yesterday it was reported that Europe’s largest travel firm TUI Nordic announced it had cancelled scheduled chartered flights to Phuket from December to April next year. The Thaiger has since been contacted by TUI Nordic to say that the information, originally published by The Nation, was incorrect.

European travel giant TUI, with their headquarters in Sweden, have now confirmed that TUI will indeed continue with its flights to Phuket throughout the northern winter schedule, as planned.

A Phuket representative was quoted originally, but the Senior Product Manager of TUI Nordic, Pontus Svensson, sent an email to The Thaiger this morning stating that TUI Nordic will continue services into Phuket, and also, because of the changes to the government’s Test and Go arrival program, happily reroute TUI passengers through Phuket, where the Sandbox Program is still accepting applications.

“Customers that have booked holidays outside of Phuket, will be contacted and offered to change their holiday to Phuket instead – and for the ones that had time to fill in Thailand Pass before the restrictions changed, their holiday remains unchanged.”

Reports yesterday said that, following the cancellation of Thailand’s “Test & Go” tourist scheme amidst fear of an Omicron outbreak, the Europe’s largest travel firm TUI Nordic announced it had cancelled scheduled chartered flights to Phuket from December to April next year. Around 30,000 people had plans to travel to the island province.

But Adam Gyorki, Communications Manager from TUI’s head office in Sweden, says the reports, first reported in The Nation in Thailand, were false.

 

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years.

