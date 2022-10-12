Vietnam
Vietnam’s breathtaking views, cliffs, rock formations
Five cliffs and rock formations offer breathtaking views for outdoor adventurers headed to Vietnam. The cliffs are located in the northeastern Quang Ninh province, the northern Yen Bai province, the northwest Lao Cai province, the northern Hà Giang province, and the northwest Son La province.
Located in Quang Ninh province is a rock formation on Da Chong Mountain. It is surrounded by pine forests, overlooking the beautiful Yen Lap Lake. The rock formation is hundreds of metres high. Even though the cliff can be scaled, climbers are advised to always be completely prepared to ensure their safety.
The cliff in Yen Bai province is the “Turtle head cliff” on top of Ta Xua Mountain. The cliff resembles the head of a turtle, with the way it sticks out from the ground. Adventurers can gaze at the surrounding clouds and forests, according to Asia News Network. It takes about four hours to climb the 2,000 metre high mountain to the turtle head cliff.
The cliff in Lao Cai province is the Lao Than cliff, at the top of Lao Than mountain. This cliff also takes almost four hours to reach. But the journey to the top is beautiful due to the many flowers. Once at the top, adventurers can look down at the luscious green valleys below. Social media has made the cliff a hotspot for backpackers.
The cliff in Ha Giang province is located in the middle of Ma Pi Leng Pass. Hikers can see the Nho Que River down below the rocky cliff. Even for experienced climbers, this cliff is difficult to reach due to the stone slabs.
The cliff in Son La Province is Pha Luong. It is about 70 kilometres from the centre of the Moc Chau Plateau. This cliff offers a view of many tectonic fissures down below. However, the area is often crowded with people taking photographs, and it can be dangerous if you’re not careful. The cliff takes about three hours to climb.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Possessing 5 methamphetamine pills might soon be considered drug dealing in Thailand
Men with 1 meth pill arrested in Phuket’s zero-tolerance policy
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
3,500 police officers in Chiang Mai take drug tests
Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht
3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Thai Lion Air to resume direct flights to Taipei
Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
Actresses, politicians, and women around the world cut hair in solidarity with Iran
Antisocial neighbour jailed for smashing up car
Monk ends Buddhist Lent with a bang in northeast Thailand
Open road ahead – tourism board gives tips to travellers going it alone
Drug test results announced for Phuket’s defense volunteers
Thai army chief vows no coup after polls
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides8 hours ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa2 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides2 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand2 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am