Taiwan sets up nighttime vaccination spots with gifting plans

A PX Mart supermarket in Taiwan. Photo/ Youtube snap.
In an effort to enhance the Covid-19 vaccine coverage, a number of hospitals in Taiwan have started giving evening appointments yesterday, and the Central Epidemic Command Centre, or CECC, is considering setting up vaccine booths at PX Mart supermarkets.

At a news conference held yesterday, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang said that hospitals established by Taiwan’s Armed Forces, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and Veterans Affairs Council will open registrations for people to get vaccinated at night.

People who want to be vaccinated can do so through the government’s 1922 vaccine platform or by contacting hospitals directly, according to Chuang, adding that the CECC is also considering setting up immunization facilities at PX Mart supermarkets.

Chuang said the grocery chain has submitted a list of 174 locations that the CECC can use to set up Covid-19 immunisation sites, and local health officials will assess if they are fit.

Anyone who receives vaccines in the stores will be gifted by PX Mart if the idea is enacted as well. According to CECC data, 18.2 million people (78% of Taiwan’s 23.41 million people) have gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose, with 13.5 million people, or around 58%) fully vaccinated.

SOURCE: Focus Taiwan

 

