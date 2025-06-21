Measles surge in Thailand: Young children at high risk

Measles concerns have arisen for those returning from neighbouring countries, with young children particularly vulnerable to the disease and at higher risk of death.

Measles is airborne, much like tuberculosis, and those at risk are advised to monitor symptoms closely.

Doctor Jurai Wongsawat, a senior medical officer and government spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Ministry of Public Health, clarified that measles is an established disease caused by a virus that spreads through the air, similar to tuberculosis.

The transmissibility of measles is higher compared to Covid-19, with young children being most affected as they might not have received the vaccine. The vaccination schedule for measles includes two doses, one at nine months to one year old, and a booster at one and a half years old. Unvaccinated young children are at a heightened risk of contracting the virus and potentially facing fatal consequences.

Historically, outbreaks have been concentrated in the southern border provinces, but recent surges have been noted among adults and in areas adjacent to neighbouring countries. More foreign patients are seeking treatment in Thailand. Dr Jurai reported that in 2025, measles cases have exceeded those of the previous year.

From January 1 up to now, there have been 1,241 suspected cases, with 414 confirmed measles instances, including 44 foreign patients treated in Thailand. There has been one death reported in Chiang Rai province. The average age of child patients is four months, while adult patients average 23 years old.

There have been 25 outbreak events, defined as more than two cases, including hospital outbreaks, attributed to close proximity among patients. Hospitals are urged to isolate suspected cases immediately to prevent further spread.

Dr Jurai emphasised the need to monitor those returning from neighbouring countries or presenting with fever and body rashes, which are typically not very itchy. The incubation period for measles can last up to 21 days, during which the virus is not yet contagious. Fever symptoms appear around day four, marking the start of the contagious phase, followed by body rashes and red eyes, lasting approximately one week before the patient is no longer infectious.

It is crucial for at-risk individuals to wear masks immediately to prevent disease transmission. The general public should adopt similar preventive measures as with covid, such as wearing masks in crowded areas.

Dr Jurai stated that the DDC has a robust measles surveillance system, particularly in border provinces, with strict measures at border quarantine checkpoints and hospitals, including preparing isolation rooms. Additionally, the department has distributed measles vaccines to medical personnel in prisons, military camps, and other facilities to curb outbreaks, reported KhaoSod.