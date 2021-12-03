Connect with us

Thailand

Pilot seriously injured in F-5 fighter jet crash in Lop Buri

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/กู้ภัย สว่างรัตนฯ จุดเมืองสระบุรี
image
image

Warning: Some may find the photos below disturbing.

An F-5 fighter jet crashed during training in the Chai Badan area of Central Thailand’s Lop Buri province today morning, critically injuring the pilot. The fighter jet, from Wing 21, crashed onto a training field in Chai Badan district at 11am, according to Air Force spokesperson AVM Prapas Sornchaidee. The pilot ejected from the aircraft before it hit the ground, but he was still seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The air force has a fleet of 19 F-5s based in the province of Ubon Ratchathani. Reports by the Air Force stated that the plane was over 40 years old, but had been properly maintained. Further investigation has been launched. The air force head expressed his sincere sympathy the wounded pilot.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Transam
2021-12-03 16:56
For the last few days, Ubon town has had to put up with these old crates buzzing the area. Surely in this day and age, F5's are passed it...
image
NCC1701A
2021-12-03 16:59
in case you are wondering what the jet looks like. "The F-5A entered service in the early 1960s. During the Cold War, over 800 were produced through 1972 for U.S. allies. Though at the time the United States Air Force (USAF) did not…
image
ThaiEyes
2021-12-03 17:03
2 minutes ago, Transam said: For the last few days, Ubon town has had to put up with these old crates buzzing the area. Surely in this day and age, F5's are passed it... F15 Eagles began over 40 years…
image
NCC1701A
2021-12-03 17:07
27 minutes ago, Transam said: For the last few days, Ubon town has had to put up with these old crates buzzing the area. Surely in this day and age, F5's are passed it... Thailand must be ready for invasion…
