Singapore lifts travel ban for 10 African countries

Singapore eased restrictions for 10 African countries which were initially considered to be high risk for the Omicron variant and travellers from those nations, or who have been to those countries 14 days before travelling can now enter or transit through the Republic.

Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe are now classified by the Singapore government as Category IV, according to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier in December, ministry declared that long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel histories to these countries would not be allowed admission or transit through Singapore for four weeks.

The MOH stated that “we will continue to adapt our border procedures in concert with our road strategy to be a Covid-19-resilient nation as the global scenario changes.”

The ministry has also urged visitors to check out the SafeTravel website first for the most up-to-date border measures for their country or region, which will apply when they enter Singapore.

SOURCE: The Straits Times