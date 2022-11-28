North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test

After recent missile tests, Kim Jong-un says that he aims to make North Korea the biggest nuclear power on the planet according to state media reports. Yesterday the dictator of the isolated country promoted many military officers that worked to launch North Korea’s largest ballistic missile test to date.

Kim previously vowed to respond to perceived nuclear threats from the US with North Korean nuclear weapons. On November 18, Kim inspected the new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile after testing. He said the tests showed North Korea is on track to become the strongest nuclear army with the “world’s strongest strategic weapon.”

Officials lavished praise on the ICBM, with the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly awarding it the title “DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class” after the tests. The order to promote the missile test officers included Kim’s pledge to protect the sovereignty of North Korea and its citizens.

“[North Korea’s] ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century. [Scientists have made a] wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles.”

Dictator Kim took time to take photos with testing personnel including military officers, scientists, and engineers according to Asia One. They claimed that Kim had taught them individually about North Korean missile technology. The workers had to pledge their allegiance to their dear leader and the ruling party’s absolute authority.

North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles are banned by a United Nations Security Council resolution. The US called for the president of the UN Security Council to hold North Korea accountable for the violation. The missiles Kim test-fired are capable of delivering a payload from North Korea to the continental US.

North Korea has threatened to use its long-range missile capability to directly confront any sort of attack or imposition by its enemies with an aggressive response.