Thailand
Naked Thai woman under influence of kratom rescued from Bang Pagong River
A naked Thai woman, reportedly drunk from a kratom drink, was fished out of the Bang Pagong River in the central province of Chachoengsao after she took the plunge to do some meditation.
Residents, who witnessed the incident, told the rescue team that they saw a woman taking off her clothes before she jumped into the Bang Pagong River near a pier inside Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple.
One witness told the media that the woman parked her pickup near the river and went out with a kratom drink. She walked into a public waterfront pier rest house, sat down, and meditated. She then took a dip in the river and returned to meditate in the rest house two to three times before taking off her clothes and indulging in a naked skinny dip.
At first, the naked woman squatted in the water and placed her palms together to pray. She closed her eyes and let the water flow her along.
Rescuers then rushed to the scene and tried to persuade the woman to come out but she refused. Officers then took a jet ski to drag her to the bank and found some clothes to cover her body.
The woman continued praying after she came ashore. She put her hands together, closed her eyes, and crossed her legs, even while lying on a stretcher.
The bottle of kratom drink and her shoes were found in the rest house. The rescue team guessed that she might have consumed too much kratom.
With low doses, kratom can provide users with more energy, relaxation, an uplifted mood, and focused attention. However, with an overdose of kratom, users can feel dizzy, confused, or angry. Seizures, high blood pressure, vomiting, hallucinations, and effects on the central nervous system are also possible. The effect would be more dangerous if mixing kratom with other substances
The Kratom Act 2022 in Thailand allows people to grow kratom, sell kratom plants, leaves, and products, and encourage its use only for medication. Anyone who uses kratom mixed with psychotropic substances or uses it for recreational purposes will be punished with two-year imprisonment or a fine of up to 30,000 baht.
Selling kratom to people aged under 18 years old or pregnant and lactating women is illegal. Anyone who breaks the law could face a fine of up to 30,000 baht. Selling kratom in schools and public parks will result in a fine of up to 50,000 baht.
