New report “Nowhere is Safe” accuses Myanmar of sniper attacks

A human rights group, along with Yale Law School’s Scholl Center, accuse Myanmar’s junta chief of creating a special command that deployed snipers to kill unarmed protestors. The groups say this was to create fear. The Scholl Center and Fortify Rights investigated leaked documents and 128 testimonies from survivors, medical workers, witnesses and former military and police personnel, on violence in Myanmar. The report they published today is titled “Nowhere is Safe”.

The report identified 61 military and police commanders who the researchers said should be investigated for crimes against humanity. Six of these individuals are allegedly active-duty army personnel, including a colonel and two majors. The researchers allege junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s new special command in the capital Naypyidaw was run by four of his top generals.

The researchers said they also got access to verified internal memos to police ordering them to arbitrarily arrest protesters, activists and members of the ousted ruling party. They also cited testimonies from alleged torture victims.

“Nowhere is Safe” is 193 pages long. Fortify Rights is an NGO based in Southeast Asia, and funded by donations from Europe, Asia and the United States. The Schell Center of Yale Law School is for law students and graduates to specialise in international human rights and to assist human rights organisations.



Earlier this month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights accused Myanmar’s army of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including burning women and children alive in Kayah State.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post