Myanmar

New report "Nowhere is Safe" accuses Myanmar of sniper attacks

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Myanmar military junta Min Aung Hlaing. Photo/ State Media.

A human rights group, along with Yale Law School’s Scholl Center, accuse Myanmar’s junta chief of creating a special command that deployed snipers to kill unarmed protestors. The groups say this was to create fear. The Scholl Center and Fortify Rights investigated leaked documents and 128 testimonies from survivors, medical workers, witnesses and former military and police personnel, on violence in Myanmar. The report they published today is titled “Nowhere is Safe”.

The report identified 61 military and police commanders who the researchers said should be investigated for crimes against humanity. Six of these individuals are allegedly active-duty army personnel, including a colonel and two majors. The researchers allege junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s new special command in the capital Naypyidaw was run by four of his top generals.

The researchers said they also got access to verified internal memos to police ordering them to arbitrarily arrest protesters, activists and members of the ousted ruling party. They also cited testimonies from alleged torture victims.

“Nowhere is Safe” is 193 pages long. Fortify Rights is an NGO based in Southeast Asia, and funded by donations from Europe, Asia and the United States. The Schell Center of Yale Law School is for law students and graduates to specialise in international human rights and to assist human rights organisations.

Earlier this month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights accused Myanmar’s army of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including burning women and children alive in Kayah State.

    Recent comments:
    image
    anarchofarmer
    2022-03-24 17:48
    This condemnation coming from the States, where they glorify these kinds of long distance murderers for hire! All special forces murder in this cowardly fashion! But like everything else, If we do it, it's Ok but if you do it…
    image
    Rebel
    2022-03-24 18:01
    7 minutes ago, anarchofarmer said: This condemnation coming from the States, where they glorify these kinds of long distance murderers for hire! All special forces murder in this cowardly fashion! But like everything else, If we do it, it's Ok…
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-24 18:12
    Think using a sniper to kill in a war situation soldier against soldier is a bit different to a sniper specializing in killing civilians because they dared to stand up for their rights against thugs and criminals masquerading as a…
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-03-24 18:27
    33 minutes ago, anarchofarmer said: This condemnation coming from the States, where they glorify these kinds of long distance murderers for hire! All special forces murder in this cowardly fashion! But like everything else, If we do it, it's Ok…
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-03-24 18:37
    25 minutes ago, Rebel said: The situation is different. In Myanmar the military kills civilians in an actually war situation you are allowed to use snipers against the enemies soldiers. BTW I sems to remember similar method where the army…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending