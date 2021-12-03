Connect with us

Malaysia

Malaysia reports first case of Omicron variant

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Kuala Lumpur International Airport | Stock photo via iStock
image
image

Every nation’s fear finally arrives in Malaysia, as its health minister today announced that a foreign student in her quarantine after arriving from South Africa two weeks ago had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus.

Following the World Health Organisation’s announcement on November 24 that Omicron was causing a variety of concerns, authorities re-tested earlier positive samples, according to minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The 19 year old woman was asymptomatic and had been vaccinated when she arrived in Malaysia via Singapore and tested positive for Covid-19. She had been quarantined for 10 days before being discharged on November 29, according to Mr. Khairy. Five other people who shared a car with her all tested negative.

The minister said the student and eight close friends are now undergoing additional testing after her earlier test samples were proven to be the new variety, immediately applying further restrictions, including extra tests for vaccinated Singaporeans who are permitted to enter Malaysia without quarantine. Singapore reported two imported Omicron cases yesterday.

Malaysia temporarily barred travellers from eight southern African countries that have confirmed the existence of the strain or are considered high-risk this week.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-03 18:45
Time to take a calm pill. We don't know enough about Omicron to go crazy...just yet. There would be approximately 500 cases in the world right now, so Delta is a far greater concern. So let's see what we learn…
image
DiJoDavO
2021-12-03 20:29
1 hour ago, Jason said: Time to take a calm pill. We don't know enough about Omicron to go crazy...just yet. There would be approximately 500 cases in the world right now, so Delta is a far greater concern. So…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Legalized gambling in Thailand? PM reveals his Omicron policy stance | Dec 3
South4 hours ago

All 23 districts declared as disaster zones in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Bangkok4 hours ago

Police face criticism over plans to buy millions of baht worth of tear gas and riot gear
Sponsored3 days ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Tourism minister tells the public “not to worry” about Omicron
Malaysia4 hours ago

Malaysia reports first case of Omicron variant
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai Immigration launches online 90 day report system
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Visa5 hours ago

10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Thailand5 hours ago

Pilot seriously injured in F-5 fighter jet crash in Lop Buri
Southeast Asia6 hours ago

Taiwan sets up nighttime vaccination spots with gifting plans
Tourism7 hours ago

Maya Bay reopening likely to be postponed | VIDEO
Contract Package7 hours ago

Thai AirAsia X seeks for new investors as flights to resume next year
Thailand7 hours ago

Government to set up committee to consider opening casinos in Thailand
Southeast Asia7 hours ago

Detained Cambodian monk with refugee status says he could jailed if deported from Thailand
Thailand7 hours ago

Wildlife officials search for Bengal tiger roaming across three provinces
Thailand8 hours ago

CCSA criticises newspaper’s ‘hunt for Africans’ story, clarifies efforts to track travellers
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending