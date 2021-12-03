Malaysia reports first case of Omicron variant

Every nation’s fear finally arrives in Malaysia, as its health minister today announced that a foreign student in her quarantine after arriving from South Africa two weeks ago had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus.

Following the World Health Organisation’s announcement on November 24 that Omicron was causing a variety of concerns, authorities re-tested earlier positive samples, according to minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The 19 year old woman was asymptomatic and had been vaccinated when she arrived in Malaysia via Singapore and tested positive for Covid-19. She had been quarantined for 10 days before being discharged on November 29, according to Mr. Khairy. Five other people who shared a car with her all tested negative.

The minister said the student and eight close friends are now undergoing additional testing after her earlier test samples were proven to be the new variety, immediately applying further restrictions, including extra tests for vaccinated Singaporeans who are permitted to enter Malaysia without quarantine. Singapore reported two imported Omicron cases yesterday.

Malaysia temporarily barred travellers from eight southern African countries that have confirmed the existence of the strain or are considered high-risk this week.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post