Thai Immigration launches online 90 day report system

A new online system for 90-day checks with immigration has been launched by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. Online 90-day reporting has been glitchy in the past… So let us know how it worked for you. A confirmation could come through hours after applying. And be sure to check the spam folder.

You can register at https://tm47.immigration.go.th/tm47/#/register/add

Foreigners who are permitted to stay in Thailand for longer than three months are required to notify their local immigration office of their place of residence every 90 days.