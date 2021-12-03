Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Immigration launches online 90 day report system

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

A new online system for 90-day checks with immigration has been launched by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. Online 90-day reporting has been glitchy in the past… So let us know how it worked for you. A confirmation could come through hours after applying. And be sure to check the spam folder.

You can register at https://tm47.immigration.go.th/tm47/#/register/add

Foreigners who are permitted to stay in Thailand for longer than three months are required to notify their local immigration office of their place of residence every 90 days.

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Nivram
2021-12-03 20:09
Is the old system scraped. i just logged on again.
image
DiJoDavO
2021-12-03 20:11
I'll change the title for you: Thai Immigration launches online 90 day report system and broke the record of websites that stayed online for the shortest possible time.
image
DwizzleyMatthews
2021-12-03 20:55
It worked for me and a few others this morning, the password ( generated by immigration and sent by email) arrived a couple of hours later. Someone even managed a “ pending “ status. Later the site was overwhelmed with…
image
BuffyFrobisher
2021-12-03 20:57
It's now collapsed completely, as one would expect. Has there ever been a Government website that actually worked as advertised? I've not found one. Not Found The requested URL was not found on this server. Apache/2.4.41 (Ubuntu) Server at…
image
DwizzleyMatthews
2021-12-03 21:15
17 minutes ago, BuffyFrobisher said: It's now collapsed completely, as one would expect. Has there ever been a Government website that actually worked as advertised? I've not found one. Not Found The requested URL was not found on this server.…
