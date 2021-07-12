Malaysia daily vaccination rate exceeds world average as nation aims for herd immunity

Officials in Malaysia are ramping up the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations administered daily, which is now more than the global average. According to a report from Asia News Today, the accelerated rollout means the country is on track to achieve herd immunity. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the goal of herd immunity will allow Malaysia to return to normal in the near future.

“Daily vaccination (in Malaysia) lately has consistently reached 250,000 doses of vaccine jabs per day and is targeted to reach 300,000 doses of vaccine jabs a day from this month.”

Asia News Today reports that 324,745 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, with a total of 11,075,493 administered across the country to date. The government continues to call for vigilance, urging people to only leave home if absolutely necessary, and to comply with disease prevention measures.

The proliferation of highly contagious Covid-19 variants is causing a spike in cases in many parts of the world, with Ismail Sabri referring to newly-released data from the World Health Organisation.

“In Africa, the rate of Covid-19 infection has risen to 16.7%, while in the eastern Mediterranean area it was 16.4%. The analysis of countries in Europe also recorded a 33% increase in infection rate and 8.6% in parts of Southeast Asia.”

SOURCE: Asia News Today

