Phuket
Tougher checks for visitors arriving on Phuket from high-risk provinces
As the southern island of Phuket grapples to keep its “sandbox” scheme running amid rising Covid-19 infections, tougher controls are being introduced for domestic visitors. From Thursday, until the end of the month, arrivals from the 10 “maximum controlled and restricted” and the 24 “maximum controlled” provinces, will need to meet stricter criteria if they want to visit Phuket.
According to a Thai PBS World report, provincial governor Narong Woonsiew says all visitors from the high-risk provinces will need to be fully vaccinated, or have received 1 dose of AstraZeneca, at least 14 days before their arrival. The measures apply to all visitors, whether coming by land, sea, or air. All arrivals from high-risk areas will also need to have a negative PCR test result, taken no more than 7 days prior to their arrival on the island.
Those who have recovered from Covid-19 no more than 90 days before their arrival will be granted entry, but will also need a negative PCR test or a rapid antigen test, taken no more than 7 days before their arrival.
Meanwhile, people under the age of 18 who are studying on Phuket and are not yet vaccinated will need to present the ID card issued by their educational institution. They will also require a negative PCR test certificate with a validity of 1 month from the provincial health office.
It’s understood the new measures will not apply to children under the age of 6.
All visitors to the island are also required to download the “Mor Chana” tracking app and must report to health officials immediately should they fall ill during their stay.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
