Malaysia
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
Floods are hitting Malaysia hard leaving tens of thousands of people displaced. As of last night, 45,000 victims had been evacuated to relief centres in five states in Malaysia’s peninsula.
The state of Terengganu was hit the hardest, with 29,717 victims from 8,214 families evacuated. The district most impacted in Terengganu was Kemaman, with 8,375 victims from 2,109 families evacuated.
There are currently 273 relief centres operating in all eight districts of Terengganu, Asia News Network reported.
The state of Kelantan saw 14,359 victims from 3,942 families evacuated. A total of 104 relief centres were opened in nine districts of the state.
The state of Pahang saw 865 victims from 218 families evacuated. A total of eight relief centres were opened in the state’s capital city of Kuantan, while three relief centres operated in Raub.
In the state of Johor, the number of victims in the Segamat district was 53 last night. The victims were brought to the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, Kuala Paya Community Hall and Kampung Tasek Community Hall.
In the state of Perak, 54 people from 17 families were staying in two relief centres.
This news comes after ten people were reported to have died in a landslide at a camping site in Malaysia’s Selangor state last week. Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported it had rescued 53 people but dozens remain missing. It is understood that more than 90 people were camped at a farm site on the side of a road.
Like many Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia suffers devastating floods. In January this year, at least 125,490 people were affected by floods.
The east coast of Malaysia often experiences flooding during the monsoon season which runs from October to March. However, unprecedented heavy rainfall in December last year meant thousands had to be evacuated to safety, stretching the emergency services to breaking point.
As Malaysia is plundered by floods once again, tens of thousands of victims continue to suffer.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Twitter poll tells Musk: step down, he changes rules
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations
Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial
Corpse found in Bangkok water tank might not be a murder case
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Gunman kills 5 in condo shooting near Toronto
New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourist at petrol station in Thailand
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World1 day ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime1 day ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
South2 days ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Eastern Thailand2 days ago
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
-
Entertainment2 days ago
‘Tis the season of the Grinch