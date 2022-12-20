Connect with us

Malaysia

Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced

Published

 on 

Floods in Malaysia, photo by Nation Thailand.

Floods are hitting Malaysia hard leaving tens of thousands of people displaced. As of last night, 45,000 victims had been evacuated to relief centres in five states in Malaysia’s peninsula. 

The state of Terengganu was hit the hardest, with 29,717 victims from 8,214 families evacuated. The district most impacted in Terengganu was Kemaman, with 8,375 victims from 2,109 families evacuated.

There are currently 273 relief centres operating in all eight districts of Terengganu, Asia News Network reported.

The state of Kelantan saw 14,359 victims from 3,942 families evacuated. A total of 104 relief centres were opened in nine districts of the state. 

The state of Pahang saw 865 victims from 218 families evacuated. A total of eight relief centres were opened in the state’s capital city of Kuantan, while three relief centres operated in Raub. 

In the state of Johor, the number of victims in the Segamat district was 53 last night. The victims were brought to the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, Kuala Paya Community Hall and Kampung Tasek Community Hall.

In the state of Perak, 54 people from 17 families were staying in two relief centres.

This news comes after ten people were reported to have died in a landslide at a camping site in Malaysia’s Selangor state last week. Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported it had rescued 53 people but dozens remain missing. It is understood that more than 90 people were camped at a farm site on the side of a road.

Like many Southeast Asian countries, Malaysia suffers devastating floods. In January this year, at least 125,490 people were affected by floods. 

The east coast of Malaysia often experiences flooding during the monsoon season which runs from October to March. However, unprecedented heavy rainfall in December last year meant thousands had to be evacuated to safety, stretching the emergency services to breaking point.

As Malaysia is plundered by floods once again, tens of thousands of victims continue to suffer.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Malaysia23 mins ago

Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
Thailand32 mins ago

2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Video1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thailand1 hour ago

Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Crime1 hour ago

Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Pattaya2 hours ago

Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology2 hours ago

Twitter poll tells Musk: step down, he changes rules
Crime3 hours ago

Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations
Tourism4 hours ago

Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial
Bangkok4 hours ago

Corpse found in Bangkok water tank might not be a murder case
Guides4 hours ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
World4 hours ago

Gunman kills 5 in condo shooting near Toronto
Thailand4 hours ago

New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Thailand5 hours ago

Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourist at petrol station in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending