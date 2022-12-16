Environment
Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
Malaysia Environment and Natural Resources Minister said he is praying for victims after ten people were reported to have died in a landslide at a camping site in Malaysia’s Selangor state. More the 50 others are reported missing.
The minister, Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, said…
“I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon.”
The landslide took place around 2am this morning just outside Genting Highlands, north of the capital Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported it had rescued 53 people but dozens remain missing. It is understood that more than 90 people were camped at a farm site on the side of a road.
Teh Lynn Xuan told Malay-language daily Berita Haria that she was camping with 40 others when the landslide struck.
The 22 year old said one of her brothers died while another is in the hospital.
“I heard a loud sound like thunder, but it was the rocks falling. We felt the tents becoming unstable and soil was falling around us.
“Luckily, I was able to leave the tent and go to someplace safer. My mother and I managed to crawl out and save ourselves.”
Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad reported that rescue teams had been working to find those missing since early this morning, adding that he will visit the disaster site today.
The landslide struck a farm stay area in Batang Kali town, about 50 kilometres north of Kuala Lumpur.
The landslide began up a slope about 30 metres higher than the campsite and affected about an acre of the surrounding land.
It’s unclear what triggered the landslide. Local media said there had been no heavy rains in the lead-up to it.
Landslides are commonplace in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year, reported Bangkok Post. However, there were no heavy rains recorded overnight in Batang Kali.
The government imposed strict rules on hillside development but landslides have continued to occur after bouts of bad weather. In March, four people died after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains buried their homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.
In one of the deadliest such incidents, a huge mudslide in 1993 brought on by heavy rain caused a 12-storey residential building outside the capital to collapse, killing 48 people.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ten reported dead in Malaysian landslide
River of Dreams – Lawless ‘zones’ on Thailand-Myanmar frontier
Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Former tennis legend deported from UK
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Local3 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Press Room2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Crime3 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Drugs1 day ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022