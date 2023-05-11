Brothers, 6 and 3, take parents’ car for joyride in Malaysia

Photo via Facebook | Hafizuddin Hazim

A six year old boy in Malaysia put his three year old brother in the passenger seat of his parent’s car and took it for a 2.5 kilometre joyride before crashing into a lamppost late Tuesday night.

The motive? They wanted to buy a toy car.

After the boys’ father fell asleep, they waited for their mother to go to the bathroom to sneak out of their house – on Malaysia’s Langkawi Island near the border of Thailand – and “borrow” the Toyota Vios at around 11pm.

The six year old boy managed to drive 2.5 kilometres away from home before losing control, said Langkawi Police Chief Shariman Ashari…

“The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger – his brother, aged three. The crash occurred when the car, travelling from Ulu Meleka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang.”

The elder boy sustained a cut on his face in the crash while his younger brother luckily came out unscathed. The car bonnet was significantly damaged.

Other drivers on the road said that they saw the car driving recklessly and chased it because they assumed the driver was drunk. It turns out he was just six.

In a video posted on Facebook, the six year old can be heard telling passersby, “Mother is at home and we are going shopping.” “We want to buy a black car,” his younger brother adds.

According to the witness who took the video, the six year old controlled the steering wheel and the three year old controlled the throttle pedal.

He pointed out that when similar “joyride” incidents have happened in Malaysia in the past, the parents/guardians of the baby drivers have been charged under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport of 1987…

“So let’s all be reminded. Don’t let underage kids drive. We may only have to pay a fine if found guilty, but what if there is loss of life?”