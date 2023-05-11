Thai mother accuses nanny of causing brain injury to her 5 month old baby

A 29 year old Thai mother from Pattaya believes her five month old daughter’s alleged brain injuries were inflicted by the nanny she hired to help care for her child.

The baby is currently receiving treatment for internal bleeding and brain swelling at Chon Buri Hospital, with her mother, Apinya Chaemsawang, suspecting the nanny to be responsible for the injuries.

Apinya employed the nanny, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal reasons, with a monthly payment of 6,000 baht. On April 9, the nanny called Apinya to inform her that the baby had fallen from the bed. Worried, the mother rushed to see her child and observed blood in her eyes and red marks on her head. Although she considered taking the baby to a doctor, she decided against it, believing the injury was not severe due to the height of the bed.

Despite the incident, the nanny continued to care for Apinya’s daughter. By the end of April, however, the child’s head began to swell. Apinya confronted the babysitter, who insisted that everything was under control. The nanny then unexpectedly announced her resignation, raising suspicion in the mother about her child’s well-being.

Upon collecting her daughter from the nanny’s residence, Apinya noticed the abnormally large size of the baby’s head. After visiting a clinic, the infant was initially diagnosed with hydrocephalus. Doctors at the clinic recommended further examination at a hospital, where they identified bleeding in the child’s brain from an impact one month prior. The baby was admitted to Chon Buri Hospital but is yet to make a full recovery.

Apinya subsequently filed a report with the Nongprue Police Station, requesting an investigation and questioning of the nanny to determine the true cause of her child’s injuries. According to the mother, the infant’s injuries do not correspond to those that resulted from falling off the bed.

The nanny has yet to respond to the accusations.