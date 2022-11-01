Crime
Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
Thai police did a double take yesterday afternoon when they saw a Norwegian man driving a taxi out of Krabi International Airport in southern Thailand. The thief made the police chase easy by stopping at a convenience store to buy a drink, where he was arrested and detained.
At 3.30pm, officers from Huai Yot Police Station in Trang province received a request from Nuea Khlong Police Station in Krabi province to intercept a yellow and blue taxi driving toward Trang province on the Phetchakasem Road, being driven by a farang (Westerner).
The getaway driver stopped to buy a soft drink at a convenience store near Ban Khao Kop village in Trang’s Huai Yot district on Phetchakasem Road.
Police said a Western man about 180-190 centimetres tall emerged from the airport taxi and went into the shop. When he saw that police were following him, he ran through the store and into the home of the shopkeeper and hid in the bathroom. The shopkeeper was in a state of shock at the situation.
The Norwegian man soon realised his joyride was over and emerged from the bathroom. Police arrested him, put him in the back of the police car, and took him to Huai Yot Police Station. The Tourist Police picked him up and took him back to Nuea Khlong Police Station near the scene of the crime.
The thief, of Norwegian nationality, told police he went to Krabi on a bus from Bangkok. He wanted to get a bus back to Bangkok, so he thought he would try the airport.
Police said the Norwegian would not cooperate with police or tell them why he stole the taxi. The foreigner kept saying “no” to everything the police asked him, they said.
The carjacker crashed into a motorbike and another vehicle on his journey, significantly damaging the left side of the taxi, said police.
The owner of the taxi, 53 year old Suthep [surname reserved], said he was parked outside international arrivals at Krabi airport. He was waiting to transport some tourists to their hotel who had already booked his taxi in advance.
The taxi driver said the Norwegian man got in the back of his taxi and asked to take him to the Krabi bus terminal because he needed to take a bus back to Bangkok.
The driver said he couldn’t take him as he had already arranged to take other tourists to their hotel, but the Norwegian did not seem best pleased. The taxi driver got out of the vehicle to open the boot for his customers to put their luggage in the car.
At that moment, the Norwegian clambered from the backseat into the driver’s seat and drove away toward Trang. The taxi driver said he jumped in front of his taxi to try and stop him, but the Norwegian crashed into him, said the taxi driver. Luckily the taxi driver wasn’t hurt, but the tourist managed to escape.
The police said the taxi thief would be prosecuted according to the law and pay for all damages he caused.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook
Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok
Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son
Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday
Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers
Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways
Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
VIDEO: Nine arrested in connection with pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
New flak for foreign land ownership bill | GMT
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
- Krabi23 hours ago
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
- Best of19 hours ago
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
- Property1 day ago
Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
- Events1 day ago
Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
Recent comments: