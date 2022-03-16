Malaysia
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
AirAsia plans to resume international flights from Malaysia to Thailand, with 3 new routes opening in April and May.
The three new routes include Penang-Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur-Hat Yai on April 13, and Johor Bahru-Bangkok on May 3, according to an announcement on the airline’s website on Tuesday.
In an effort to provide passengers with more options to travel to Thailand under new VTL schemes, AirAsia also plans to increase the number of flights to Bangkok beginning April 12. These will be in addition to the existing Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur-Phuket flights operated by AirAsia Malaysia and bearing the AK flight code.
As quarantine restrictions between the two countries are lifted, passengers can enjoy promotional fares starting from only RM169 (THB 1,345) per trip. Booking is available on the AirAsia Super App between March 15-30 for travel from March 21 2020 to March 25, 2023, with the perk of unlimited flight change. However, an unlimited flight change request must be processed by June 15, 2022, for a new travel date up to 30 June 2022. And while they’ll wave the change fee, you still may have to pay the fare difference.
AirAsia’s resumption of international flights has been much anticipated, according to Santisuk Klongchaiya, AirAsia Thailand’s Chief Executive Officer…
“With Thailand reopening and travel restrictions being lifted, AirAsia will continue to re-introduce international service, starting from April 2022. In this regard, Malaysia and Thailand are countries with potential in terms of tourism and economy, which we believe that our flight resumption will bring opportunity and support to both countries’ economic recovery.
“We chose to resume routes to countries that share Thailand’s reopening policy so that our passengers can travel without having to be concerned over quarantining. The routes cover ASEAN and Southern Asia and we are working closely with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and relevant agencies to attract visitors to Thailand while maintaining the utmost screening and public health measures. With foreign travelers able to connect throughout the AirAsia domestic network, we will be helping to disperse revenue to all of both nations’ regions. Thailand is probably one of the most popular destinations for Malaysians.”
According to AirAsia, passengers from Thailand to various countries on AirAsia flights will be able to travel without quarantine, in line with the travel requirements of each country, while those arriving to Thailand will be able to “bypass quarantine” with the Test & Go scheme by registering for an electronic entry certificate through the Thailand Pass system in advance. More information here https://tp.consular.go.th/
View the planned flight route reopening below and visit the AirAsia Super App to check the flight schedule in detail.
AirAsia flight launch schedule:
Starting April 12, 2022
-
- Don Mueang-Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) daily
Starting April 13, 2022
-
- Don Mueang-Penang (Malaysia) 2 flights per week each (Wednesday and Sunday)
- Hat Yai-Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) 3 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
Starting May 3, 2022
-
- Don Mueang-Johor Bahru (Malaysia) 3 flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)
SOURCE: AirAsia
