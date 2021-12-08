Connect with us

Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022

Vang Vieng, Laos | Stock photo via Wikipedia

Laos’s Tourism Ministry yesterday said the government and private sectors are working together to reopen Laos to fully vaccinated tourists in 2022, with specifics on quarantine upon arrival still being discussed.

Following the rules outlined by the Prime Minister’s Office last month, the ministry is also encouraging officials to prepare for the return of international tourists. Further information from the Ministry of Health will be updated once admissions are approved to travel Laos, according to the local newspaper Vientiane Times.

To safeguard the safety of passengers and service providers, the cities of Vientiane, Vangvieng, and Luang Prabang have been classified as “green zones” and all areas must have a population that is 70% to 80% vaccinated, with 90% to 95% of service providers being vaccinated as well.

Visitors who have a certificate of admission, a vaccination certificate dated at least 14 days previous to arrival, and a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 can purchase tour packages.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said that the government will encourage Laos and fully vaccinated international tourists to visit Laos, with a special focus on travellers from China and South Korea.

In 2022, the “Lao Thiao Lao,” or “Lao Visit Laos,” campaign is expected to bring in at least 1.9 million Lao visitors and over 1 million foreign visitors.

The overall number of verified Covid-19 cases in Laos has reached 83,291 as of today with 219 fatalities.

SOURCE: Xinhua News

 

