Ministry of Defense makes statement after post claiming soldiers were forced to masturbate

In response to a post on social media claiming 168 soldiers were forced to masturbate before showering, Thailand’s Ministry of Defence made a statement saying that there is no policy where senior officers are encouraged to order that kind of punishment to soldiers, adding that it is “extremely inappropriate.” Reports in Thai media says the ministry will investigate the claims of sexual harassment among soldiers and disciplinary action will be imposed immediately if officials find that harassment has taken place.

An image was recently shared on Facebook with a caption saying soldiers were forced to masturbate before showering. The post drew comments from a number of former soldiers who shared their own experiences with sexual harassment while in the Thai military.

SOURCE: Khaosod