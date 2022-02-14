Connect with us

Indonesia

Lombok expects to welcome 64,000 visitors at Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Elia Bartolini, Team Bardahl VR46 Riders Academy, Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley | Photo via MotoGP official website

At least 64,000 visitors are estimated to flock to Indonesia’s Lombok for the 2022 Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix next month, with locals on the island’s special economic zone Mandalika expecting a boost. One said it’s the first time their resort has been fully booked since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five-day event will start on March 18 with its 4.3-kilometre circuit built along with the 17 turns highlighting major tourist attractions Mandalika, which is on the coast of Lombok next to Bali. Many businesses on the islands, especially accommodation owners, have reportedly been preparing to host the visitors, some renovating their properties while others are looking to expand theirs.

A homestay owner on Lombok Island in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province says he is looking for extra houses for his business near the Mandalika International Circuit as his homestays and villas, located roughly a 10 minute drive from the circuit, are fully booked for March and ready to welcome visitors.

He told Xinhua that he is collaborating with a colleague who runs a homestay business to find more empty residences to rent them out as tourist accommodations. According to tourism officials, the islands can now house roughly 24,000 visitors.

Indonesia’s Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, stated that the government plans to build 100,000 homestay units, including vacant private residences.

The owner of a glamping resort has recently finished renovating her property to comfort the visitors. It is around 30 minutes away from the circuit by car. According to her, all 13 of her glamping tents have been fully booked for the whole month of March.

“This is the first time my resort has been fully booked for an entire month, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic. I even hired several temporary employees to assist me during peak periods.”

The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation is preparing over 700 pinisi ships, which are distinctive Indonesian traditional wooden boats, and several excursions. According to Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, the number of lodgings will continue to grow enough to meet the government’s goal of offering at least 100,000 available rooms.

SOURCE: Xinhua

 

    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-14 18:17
    All (mostly) locals... at least until Indonesia ends covid quarantine rules. I would love to see that grand prix one day. At least we still have Biriram MotoGP

