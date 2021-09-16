Connect with us

Indonesia

Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Vicky Katrin Kuhlmann

Travellers visiting Bali on a budget may have to haul their backpacks elsewhere if one Indonesian government official gets his way. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who serves as the country’s Maritime and Investment Coordinator Minister, has put forward a controversial proposal to ban backpackers from Bali once the hugely popular tourist island re-opens.

His comments are captured in a Bali Sun report, in which the minister says the island will instead market itself to more affluent visitors. He was speaking during a recent visit to the island.

“We’ll aim for quality tourism in Bali, so we won’t allow backpackers to enter once the re-opening plan for international travellers is officially put in place in the near future.”

According to Luhut, the Indonesian government plans to re-open the island to low-risk countries once Bali moves to partial lockdown, or level 2, status. Visitors from countries with low Covid-19 infection rates will be permitted to enter Bali, although how immigration officials will distinguish between the wealthy and not so wealthy was not made clear.

“Our preparation stages to re-open the border will be implemented with some selected countries when the Covid-19 transmission is properly handled and when the partial lockdown in Bali reaches level 2.”

Luhut says all tourists will need to install the PeduliLindungi contact-tracing app and scan a barcode prior to entering shopping malls or tourist attractions. While infection rates on Bali are on the decline, he has urged all residents to continue adhering to disease prevention measures.

“We still need to be patient as well as be aware of this virus, even though the cases have significantly reduced.”

SOURCE: The Bali Sun

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Donald
2021-09-16 12:22
Since we are now increasingly slithering in a world where there will be only the very few wealthy and the vast majority of poor, with no middle class left, there will be an awful lot of holiday destinations with very…
image
Bob20
2021-09-16 12:27
1 minute ago, Donald said: Since we are now increasingly slithering in a world where there will be only the very few wealthy and the vast majority of poor, with no middle class left, there will be an awful lot…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-16 12:37
29 minutes ago, Bob20 said: TAF ? (for phonetic ease) Oh, that is just tit for tat!
image
Stonker
2021-09-16 12:38
1 hour ago, AussieBob said: Total Khrapp story. The Bali Minister wants to introduce a 5 year digital nomad Visa, and crack down on those people who use a Tourist Visa to stay for 3-4 months working, but claiming to…
image
Stonker
2021-09-16 12:41
1 hour ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: And just think, really who made Bali what it is … Backpackers. They now will find somewhere else to go and make famous, and leave Bali to the eruptions of a volcano. ..... maybe they'll…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket36 seconds ago

Ice delivery truck loses control on Phuket road, kills 1 and injures 3
Thailand11 mins ago

Morning Top Stories | Bangkok Re-opening postponed, Krabi imposes tight measures | September 16 |
Guides41 mins ago

Best Thai breakfast meals to start your day

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand45 mins ago

New Visa for expats, Bangkok Re-opening Postponed | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 90
Thailand59 mins ago

Thailand Daily Covid Update | Thursday, September 16 |
Phuket1 hour ago

3 deaths and 2 Sandbox Covid-19 infections today in Phuket
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Man allegedly poses as famous DJ on Facebook to get donations for Covid, keeps the money
Guides1 hour ago

Everything you need to know about Thai curries
Guides2 hours ago

What to pack for your vacation to Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Guides2 hours ago

The best parks to visit in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Parents must decide by September 24 if they want their children to get Pfizer vaccine
Tourism2 hours ago

PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Guides2 hours ago

Thailand’s best beach towns for working and living
Guides3 hours ago

Chidlom, Bangkok: A complete guide
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending