Parents must decide by September 24 if they want their children to get Pfizer vaccine

Before schools reopen, parents will have to decide if they want their children inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine. They have until September 24 to make up their minds, says the Education Ministry. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration provided the vaccination timeline yesterday. 12 to 17 year olds will have access to the Pfizer vaccine if they wish to get it.

School meetings will be held with parents from Friday to Wednesday about the plan. Schools will be required to send a list of students that want to be vaccinated to the education office in their respective provinces on September 25. The vaccine campaign is scheduled for October 4 and is set to cover 4.5 million students. Teachers are also set to get vaccinated before going back to classes; around 30% of teachers have yet to be vaccinated, says the ministry.

Students are the new priority group, following the prioritisation of older people, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases. The government has tentatively pencilled in November 1 for the reopening of all schools as students have been learning online for months. Some parents have expressed their reservations about sending their children back to school or letting their children get vaccinated. They cite reasons such as the government hasn’t guaranteed the safety of the vaccine, or say they fear their children will get sick if they go back to school so they will keep their children learning at home. The Land of Smiles has provided the first inoculation to just under 40% of residents.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on