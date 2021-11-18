First international tourist group arrives in Vietnam since start of the pandemic

After a two-year hiatus due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first group of 29 international tourists has arrived at Da Nang Airport in Quang Nam province, under the vaccine passport programme.

The Vietnam Airlines charter flight which departed Incheon Airport in South Korea boarded nationals from Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, the US, and the UK.

After nearly two years since the government locked its borders and cancelled all international flights in March of last year, this was the first group of foreign visitors to visit Vietnam under the pilot programme.

Visitors were asked for a proof of health certificate upon arrival and were then taken to New World Hoiana Resort in Duy Xuyen at the border of Da Nang, for a seven-night stay where they can enjoy the beach, two restaurants, and a casino. They are also allowed to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary at the central coast of the country, as well as other attractions.

Some travellers will fly home after finishing the vacation package, while others will stay in Vietnam to see relatives. From today until next Thursday, Quang Nam is expecting another 300 international travellers on separate flights.

To visit Vietnam, which is only available from South Korea for now, visitors are required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test shown within 72 hours before boarding the flight, and it is mandatory to install IGOVN and PC-Covid health applications on their smartphones.

