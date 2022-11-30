Cambodia
10,000 Angkor Wat residents facing mass eviction
The UNESCO world heritage site of Angkor Wat, the largest religious complex in the world, is facing a humanitarian crisis. About 10,000 people who live in and around the site have been told that they must move before the new year. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen describes it as “voluntary relocations,” but residents being pushed out of their homes and businesses with very little compensation view it more as forced mass eviction.
The temples of Angkor Wat span 400 square kilometres and were designated as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1992. It is considered one of the most important religious complexes in the world, like the Vatican. It is also the primary income driver for the town of Siem Reap and home to about 10,000 residents who set up shops, offer guide services, and sell food and souvenirs around the complex.
But last summer, authorities began showing up at market stalls telling everyone they had to be out by the end of the year at the latest. Some have been offered small plots of land as compensation. The land is in an undeveloped area about 20 kilometres away from Angkor Wat which wouldn’t provide much by way of work opportunities for the relocated residents.
The displaced locals were also offered US$250 and some metal sheeting for roofing to build new homes and 50 kilogrammes of rice to eat while they find a way to support themselves in their new location.
Residents were offered a 20 x 30-metre plot in the new village, a 40-minute motorbike commute to Angkor Wat where there’s money to be made. The area is freshly cleared but has no school or hospital or neighbourhood basics for people forced to relocate there.
On top of that, the people who already live in this remote area are being pushed out and threatened with land seizure to make way for the displaced people of Angkor Wat. The area has often been used as a location to move displaced residents from other parts of Siem Reap.
Cambodian officials say that in the past five years they’ve been warned twice about overdevelopment at Angkor Wat. The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO was concerned about the uncontrolled development in the area in a report in 2008. But its status has not been considered in danger since 2004. And in 2014 the committee said that Cambodia had made great progress in handling illegal structures in and around Angkor Wat.
The Prime Minister said that all the encroaching people must move and, if they don’t comply voluntarily, they will end up evicted without any compensation at all. He said that this move was necessary to keep Angkor Wat listed as a UNESCO site.
“Angkor Wat might be withdrawn from the world heritage [status] because it would lose the terms and conditions that are required by the world heritage commission.”
UNESCO responded to the controversy over the displacement of the 10,000 residents around Angkor Wat. A spokesperson for the UN agency seems to be against moving the residents from their homes. They said that Cambodia had promised to respect the human rights, livelihoods, and sustainable development of the residents there.
“UNESCO or the World Heritage Committee have never called for population displacements in Angkor.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Driver furious with Bangkok shopping mall after foreigner accidently causes damage to her car
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Korean woman arrested for 5 million baht theft, 6-year overstay
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Japan is the No.1 tourist destination among Thais
10,000 Angkor Wat residents facing mass eviction
Parents seek justice after 4 year old child dies after mysterious fall at school
Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat
Violent criminals in Thailand to be tagged for 10 years after release to protect women
Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Qatar officials insist camel beauty contestants are cosmetic surgery free
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Cosmetic Surgery2 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
-
Bangkok Travel1 day ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience