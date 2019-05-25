Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again
Mount Agung, Bali’s active volcano, has erupted again, spewing ash and hot lava that ran down 3 km from the crater, causing authorities to cancel flights in and out of Denpasar.
Indonesia’s Center of Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) says the eruption was recorded at 19:30 Central Indonesian Time (WITA) and lasted for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.
The eruption also threw smoldering lava and pieces of stone into the air, fell in areas around 2.5-3 km from the summit. PVMBG say the current alert level on Mount Agung is set at Level III.
Residents, trekkers and tourists are strictly prohibited to be around the red zone areas set at 4 km away around Mount Agung summit.
Bali airport has cancelled all flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island.
A Mount Agung eruption in November in 2017 also forced the authorities to close down the airport for several days, hampering tourism in Indonesia’s popular island destination.
The volcanic disaster had forced over 43,000 residents in Bali’s eastern regencies to refuge in shelters. Dozens of elder refugees died in the shelters due to the ensuing eruption.
SOURCE: The Nation
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Business
Watch out Thailand, here comes Vietnam
“Vietnam is poised to take advantage of the next wave of digital technologies such as blockchain, AI (artificial intelligence), internet of things and cloud-based services to become Asia’s next high-performing economy and improve the living standards of its residents.”
Dr Lucy Cameron, from Australia, lead author of the report “Vietnam’s Future Digital Economy Towards 2030 and 2045”, says the country should carefully navigate a number of risks while undertaking digital transformation. She was presenting her findings in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.
“Vietnam has been one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and has already become one of the most dynamic countries in East Asia,” she said.
“A boom in digital hardware and software exports has occurred, and Vietnam’s young population is rapidly taking up new mobile internet services,” according to the report.
But the report also noted some challenges.
“The population is ageing, while climate change and rapid development is straining the environment and food production as the country rapidly urbanises. The workforce needs to learn higher-level skills, especially as jobs are becoming automated in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.”
Australian Ambassador Craig Chittick said the report was the first major output of the Aus4Innovation partnership between Australia and Vietnam.
“It will guide our work over the next three years as we deepen the collaborative linkages between our two countries and help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system as it adapts to the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy,” he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Southeast Asia
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market
Chinese travellers continue to dominate Asia’s passenger cruise market, but Taiwanese and Singaporeans aren’t far behind. This according to the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report.
Commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association, the report looks at the growth, demographics and trends of the top source markets in Asia.
While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.
Asian cruise passengers have an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.
Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50% (2,194,000) cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40% (1,694,000) cruise in the rest of Asia.
Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe, and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.
Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89% of whom are sailing four to six nights with an average duration of 4.9 days.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Southeast Asia
Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta
Indonesian police have again fired water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters who were setting fires and trying to breach barbed wire barricades yesterday as demonstrations over the results of the presidential election hit the capital for a second night.
The riots followed the announcement by the General Election Commission confirming that President Joko Widodo had had won the election beating former general Prabowo Subianto, in the April 17 poll.
But even though Widodo won more than 85 million of 154 million cast, retired general Prabowo continues to allege “massive cheating and irregularities” and refuses to concede defeat. Independent observers have said the poll was “free and fair”.
Protesters gathered outside the election supervisory agency in central Jakarta. Many left peacefully but as night fell others hurled firecrackers and other objects at officers and set blazes as they tried to breach the barbed wire separating them from police. Police responded with rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.
Speaking about violence the night before, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said by Wednesday morning six people had been killed and 200 wounded.
Chief security minister Wiranto said the government would temporarily block certain social media functions to prevent inflammatory hoaxes and fake news. Meanwhile Indonesian authorities say 40,000 police and army personnel are on duty across Jakarta to maintain security. Many office buildings, businesses and embassies in downtown Jakarta were closed, as were train stations in the area.
SOURCE: Channel News Asia | Aljazeera
