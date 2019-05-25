Connect with us

Southeast Asia

Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again | The Thaiger

Mount Agung, Bali’s active volcano, has erupted again, spewing ash and hot lava that ran down 3 km from the crater, causing authorities to cancel flights in and out of Denpasar.

Indonesia’s Center of Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) says the eruption was recorded at 19:30 Central Indonesian Time (WITA) and lasted for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

The eruption also threw smoldering lava and pieces of stone into the air, fell in areas around 2.5-3 km from the summit. PVMBG say the current alert level on Mount Agung is set at Level III.

Residents, trekkers and tourists are strictly prohibited to be around the red zone areas set at 4 km away around Mount Agung summit.

Bali airport has cancelled all flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island.

A Mount Agung eruption in November in 2017 also forced the authorities to close down the airport for several days, hampering tourism in Indonesia’s popular island destination.

The volcanic disaster had forced over 43,000 residents in Bali’s eastern regencies to refuge in shelters. Dozens of elder refugees died in the shelters due to the ensuing eruption.

SOURCE: The Nation



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Watch out Thailand, here comes Vietnam

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

24 hours ago

on

May 24, 2019

By

Watch out Thailand, here comes Vietnam | The Thaiger

“Vietnam is poised to take advantage of the next wave of digital technologies such as blockchain, AI (artificial intelligence), internet of things and cloud-based services to become Asia’s next high-performing economy and improve the living standards of its residents.”

Dr Lucy Cameron, from Australia, lead author of the report “Vietnam’s Future Digital Economy Towards 2030 and 2045”, says the country should carefully navigate a number of risks while undertaking digital transformation. She was presenting her findings in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

“Vietnam has been one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and has already become one of the most dynamic countries in East Asia,” she said.

“A boom in digital hardware and software exports has occurred, and Vietnam’s young population is rapidly taking up new mobile internet services,” according to the report.

But the report also noted some challenges.

“The population is ageing, while climate change and rapid development is straining the environment and food production as the country rapidly urbanises. The workforce needs to learn higher-level skills, especially as jobs are becoming automated in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.”

Australian Ambassador Craig Chittick said the report was the first major output of the Aus4Innovation partnership between Australia and Vietnam.

“It will guide our work over the next three years as we deepen the collaborative linkages between our two countries and help strengthen the Vietnamese innovation system as it adapts to the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy,” he said.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Southeast Asia

Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

May 24, 2019

By

Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market | The Thaiger

Chinese travellers continue to dominate Asia’s passenger cruise market, but Taiwanese and Singaporeans aren’t far behind. This according to the 2018 Asia Cruise Industry Ocean Source Market Report.

Commissioned by the Cruise Lines International Association, the report looks at the growth, demographics and trends of the top source markets in Asia.

While China continues to dominate the passenger share of Asia, cruise passengers from Taiwan and Singapore have been steadily growing in numbers. Multiple source markets, many of which registered double-digit growths in 2018, contributed to Asia’s record-breaking 4.24 million ocean-going cruise passengers. Asia is the third largest cruise region after North America and Europe.

Asian cruise passengers have an estimated average age of 45.4 years, lower than the global average of 47 years. Only three markets show real divergence: India, a young 37-year average; Indonesia a 39-year average and Japan an older 57 years.

Asian cruise passengers predominantly sail in Asia with more than 50% (2,194,000) cruising in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Almost 40% (1,694,000) cruise in the rest of Asia.

Outside of Asia, the Mediterranean, Caribbean/South America, Baltics/Northern Europe, and Alaska were popular choices, in that order.

Shorter sailings remain the dominant choice of Asians, 89% of whom are sailing four to six nights with an average duration of 4.9 days.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Continue Reading

Southeast Asia

Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 23, 2019

By

Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta | The Thaiger

Indonesian police have again fired water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters who were setting fires and trying to breach barbed wire barricades yesterday as demonstrations over the results of the presidential election hit the capital for a second night.

The riots followed the announcement by the General Election Commission confirming that President Joko Widodo had had won the election beating former general Prabowo Subianto, in the April 17 poll.

But even though Widodo won more than 85 million of 154 million cast, retired general Prabowo continues to allege “massive cheating and irregularities” and refuses to concede defeat. Independent observers have said the poll was “free and fair”.

Protesters gathered outside the election supervisory agency in central Jakarta. Many left peacefully but as night fell others hurled firecrackers and other objects at officers and set blazes as they tried to breach the barbed wire separating them from police. Police responded with rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

Speaking about violence the night before, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said by Wednesday morning six people had been killed and 200 wounded.

Chief security minister Wiranto said the government would temporarily block certain social media functions to prevent inflammatory hoaxes and fake news. Meanwhile Indonesian authorities say 40,000 police and army personnel are on duty across Jakarta to maintain security. Many office buildings, businesses and embassies in downtown Jakarta were closed, as were train stations in the area.

SOURCE: Channel News Asia | Aljazeera

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 hour ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 hours ago

ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 hours ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 day ago

[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 day ago

24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 days ago

[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 days ago

พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love” | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK2 days ago

ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน” | The Thaiger
ตัวอย่าง3 days ago

ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 days ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ภาคอีสาน5 days ago

ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]

Trending