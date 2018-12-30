Anak Krakatoa loses 220 metres of height | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Anak Krakatoa loses 220 metres of height
A section of the Anak Krakatoa’s crater (Child of Krakatoa) collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, generating the tsunami last Saturday night.
An analysis by the local volcanology agency found the volcano has lost more than two-thirds of its height.
Anak Krakatoa, which used to stand 338 metres has now been whittled down to 110 metres tall.
The agency estimated the volcano lost between 150 and 180 million cubic metres of material as massive amounts of rock and ash have been slowly sliding into the sea following a series of eruptions.
Before and after satellite images taken by a Japanese satellite shows that a two square kilometre chunk of the volcanic island slid into the waters of the Sunda Strait.
The volcano was a new island that emerged around 1928 in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive 1883 eruption and explosion killed at least 36,000 people from the scant records available at the time).
An exclusion zone has been extended from two to five kilometres.
A week after the tsunami, thousands of Indonesian Muslims attended a mass prayer yesterday to remember the victims and pray for the safety of their tsunami-prone hometown.
Authorities say at least 426 people were killed and 23 remain missing in the disaster. Some 7,202 were injured and nearly 1,300 homes were destroyed after the waves crashed into the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra.
Southeast Asia
Tsunami advisory in Philippines after 7.1 quake off Davao Oriental
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has made a public warning to Filipinos on Saturday to temporarily stay away from beaches and not go to the coast after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental.
In its Tsunami Information No. 1, Phivolcs said, “Minor sea level disturbances such as strong currents and rapid rise and fall of seawater could be expected.”
The public was advised to stay alert for unusual waves.
Southeast Asia
6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts West Papua
by Ivany Atina Arbi – The Jakarta Post
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted West Papua this morning. The news comes from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
The earthquake struck at around 10am local time, with its epicentre located some 55 kilometres southeast of South Manokwari and predicted to be 26 km deep.
“It did not trigger a tsunami,” a BMKG spokesperson said in a press release, adding that no casualties were reported as of yet. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said separately that the earthquake triggered panic among residents.
“A strong earthquake was felt for five seconds in Manokwari regency, prompting people to gather in open fields,” said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
Southeast Asia
Toll rises, officials warn of potential for more tsunamis
Dateline: Tuesday, December 25, 9am (Local Time)
A threat looms of more potentially deadly tsunamis in between the island’s of Java and Sumatra in Indonesia, this according to the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.
5,600 people are now reported as officially displaced. That’s on top of 373 killed, 1,459 injured and 128 missing. The toll continues to rise as searches arrive in more remote areas.
On top of the massive human toll, the property damage is also extensive. Early assessments indicate that 558 hotels have been destroyed, and nine hotels, 60 restaurants and 350 boats suffered heavy damage.
According to vulcanologists and seismic experts, the disaster was the product of multiple triggers: a volcanic eruption causing a 64 hectare chunk of Anak Krakatau (the volcano rising out of the crater left by the Krakatoa explosion back in 1883), to slide off the island volcano and into the ocean during a full moon at high tide. Although the tsunami wasn’t very high (compared to other recent tsunamis around south-east Asia), the impact was made worse by the peak tide.
The Sunda Strait, which runs between Java and Sumatra, had also experienced a spell of high rainfall, according to meteorologists.
The tsunami struck at 9:30pm local time during a local holiday, with few of the warning signals that might have come had the tsunami been generated by an earthquake.
Locals say the seawater didn’t recede as a prelude to an approaching tsunami following an earthquake and experts say that, even if there had been warning buoys near the volcano, there would have been minimal alert time due to the proximity of the volcanic activity.
Meanwhile, Channel News Asia reports that only one member of the Indonesian pop band that was swept out to sea when the tsunami hit it mid-performance has survived the disaster.
Wisnu Andi Darmawan, the drummer from the popular local group Seventeen, was found dead yesterday as the group’s bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani, guitarist Herman Sikumbang, manager Oki Wijaya and crew member Rukmana Rustam were laid to rest.
That leaves frontman Riefian Fajarsyah, whose wife was also caught up in the tsunami and remains missing, as the sole surviving member of the quartet.
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Security stepped up following multiple attacks in Narathiwat
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The unforgettable heroes of Tham Luang – 2018 in retrospect
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
Two deaths in Phuket on Day Three of the ‘seven days of danger’
Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018
Anak Krakatoa loses 220 metres of height
Bomb and grenade attacks rattle Thailand’s southern provinces
Day Two: Seven days of danger – National road toll
Tsunami advisory in Philippines after 7.1 quake off Davao Oriental
UK honours given to British divers for Thai cave rescue
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
The Top 10 news stories for Thailand in 2018
Battle of the Buddha Bulge – Tackling the monk obesity crisis
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 hours ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket24 hours ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
-
Phuket23 hours ago
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
-
Thailand4 days ago
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
-
Krabi3 days ago
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
-
South3 days ago
Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue
-
Thailand3 days ago
NACC finds Prawit innocent in relation to luxury watches
-
Thailand4 days ago
Tourism arrivals in Thailand up 7.5% so far this year
You must be logged in to post a comment Login