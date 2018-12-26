Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018 | The Thaiger

Business
Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018
PHOTO: WeddingSutra.com
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
Phuket’s surging MICE market is now valued at 10.9 billion baht, as meetings, incentives and exhibitions attracted over 800,000 visitors to resort island in the last year. The islands increasingly prolific MICE market nearly doubled in year-on-year growth in 2017. As revenue for the segment skyrocketed from 5.9 billion baht to a record-high 10.9 billion baht, the key metric that reflects the economic impact is the average spend of 13,000 baht per person.
Looking at the size of the market, a new report from consulting group C9 Hotelworks Phuket MICE Market Update reported that for the full year, the island hosted 660 events with close to 60,000 participants. With overseas demand becoming increasingly prolific throughout Thailand, the Top 3 international geographic source markets are Singapore, Mainland China and India.
Another key feeder of business is Indian weddings, which is attracting high-spending events from the subcontinent. Over the last month the island attracted two luxury weddings, with spending for each eclipsing 320 million baht. One key catalyst that is expected to see this market grow is the uptick is introduction of direct flights by GoAir between the resort destination and Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.
One niche that Phuket has commanded a best in class reputation and sustainable upward trajectory is in large sports events. This year the Laguna Phuket Marathon attracted over 8,000 participants while garnering considerable international visitors. Other marquee events include the Laguna Phuket Triathlon and Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous.
Accessing the importance of the meeting and incentive segment to island tourism, Phuket has been successful in attracting high-yielding MICE business on substantially less volume than Thailand’s leading event destinations of Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Pattaya. The expansion of the gateway airport has added to the attractiveness by inducing broader demand.
Despite the absence of a convention center, recent notable additions include the new 1,000 seat Grand West Sands Resort and Splash Beach Resort venue which is being managed by Hong Kong’s Langham Hospitality Group. In the longer term, Central’s planned 10,000 square meter MICE facility in the heart of Phuket is expected to start development within two years, and will result in a coming of age for an already dynamic storyline of growth.”
Bangkok
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
The King Power Mahanakhon Building in Bangkok, Thailand’s tallest, will have the world’s first Orient Express Hotel. At 78 storeys high, the Mahanakhon Building is currently the tallest building in Bangkok, pushing the slightly shorter Baiyoke Tower into second place.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group, said they spent over 100 million baht on the new hotel.
The new AccorHotels luxury brand is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2019 and is aiming at the top end of the traveling market.
“The Orient Express brand has been reinvented for the future, with a vision to build a collection of prestigious hotels, steeped in tradition, myth and adventure”, said Aiyawatt.
Accor acquired a 50% stake in Orient Express from French national rail company SNCF Group back in October 2017, with the intention of reviving the brand. The hotel company, now known as Belmond, used the Orient Express brand until 2014, but the company rebranded its hotels after its licensing deal with SNCF expired.
The Orient Express MahaNakhon Bangkok will include 154 rooms, including nine suites and two penthouses. Amenities will include an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, and an Orient Express Spa by Guerlain.
On the second floor, guests will be able to dine at Mott 32, a Cantonese restaurant and cocktail bar named after 32 Mott Street, the site of New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.
The fifth floor will house Mahanathi by David Thompson, the latest venture from the Australian-born chef. Known for his expertise in Thai cuisine, Thompson was most recently affiliated with Michelin-starred restaurant Nahm in Bangkok.
Guests will also have access to the building’s MahaNakhon SkyWalk observation deck on the 74th, 75th and 78th floors, as well a rooftop restaurant and bar on the 76th floor with sweeping views of Bangkok.
Bangkok
Another Thai interest rate hike predicted for next year
by Phuwit Limviphuwat and Wichit Chaitrong
We’ve just had one .25 basis point interest rise to the base rate. Now there’s already talk of another in 2019 which will start to affect consumer spending, especially mortgage holders.
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Phatra Securities are predicting that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is likely to implement a modest interest rate hike again next year.
For the first time in seven years, the BOT lifted the interest rate by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, from 1.5 to 1.75 percent.
“If economic growth remains strong in 2019 and inflation levels are maintained, I believe the BOT will increase interest rates once more in 2019,” BOT senior director Don Nakornthab said.
The central bank has predicted that Thailand’s GDP will grow by 4 per cent in 2019 with 1 per cent inflation.
Don said one of the key risks in raising the interest rate again in 2019 is its likely impact on inflation. However, he added, general economic growth takes precedence over inflation, and if the former remains strong, the BOT is likely to hike the rate next year, though it is unlikely to do so more than once.
Read the rest of this article HERE.
Bangkok
Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown
The global economy is in disarray with no clear direction. This is the stark warning from Supachai Panitchpakdi, former director-general of the World Trade Organisation.
He also says that the US-China trade war is having an adverse impact on investor confidence,
Investors don’t know where to safely invest, because the trade war could easily disrupt global supply chains, he said.
Supachai, who was also former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, made these comments as a keynote speaker at a seminar hosted by Thansettakij newspaper on Tuesday evening.
He reminded the audience that some observers had predicted that investors would relocate their factories to Southeast Asia, partly due to rising labour costs in China, and Vietnam has already gained from this situation.
However, he said, he was unsure if Thailand stands to gain from the US-China trade tensions, because it exports to both countries.
“Exports to the US might rise, but go down in terms of China,” he said. Regardless of the trade war, he said, a further slowdown in global trade is feared, leading to a slower growth in the global economy, which in turn will affect every economy, including Thailand.
Global trade has only just shown some signs of recovery, after being sluggish for several years. Worldwide trade rose 7 per cent in 2017 and by about 5 per cent this year, he said. He also voiced concerns that US President Donald Trump’s leadership would dismantle the World Trade Organisation (WTO) system, leading investors to lose confidence in the multilateral trading system.
The US government expressed dissatisfaction with the WTO dispute-settlement mechanism after it lost many trade disputes, and then tried to have the mechanism changed so that it would be more favourable for the US.
“If the US can do this, then the multilateral trading system will eventually come to an end,” he warned.
Rising global debt over the past few years is also a cause for concern, especially among developing countries, Supachai said. Many countries have borrowed funds from overseas as they are facing an economic slowdown, resulting in lower tax revenue. Hence, he warned, high sovereignty debt could be hit by a late cycle of global growth and a hike in interest rates.
As for Brexit, he said it might not be such a debacle, though the European Union is unlikely to let Britain enjoy any benefits from leaving the union.
“In Thailand we will face more difficulties as our household debt remains high and any economic stimulus package will be less effective because most people prefer to pay off their debts first,” Supachai warned.
He also advised the next government to go ahead with the Eastern Economic Corridor investment project, noting that observers are still wondering if the government initiative will materialise. The project also involves investment in a high-speed railway linking three international airports and major cities, he said.
As ASEAN chair next year, Supachai said, Thailand should also push for progress in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), adding that the community was moving at a very slow pace, with very limited movement of skilled labour.
SOURCE: The Nation
